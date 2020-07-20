e-paper
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand: Prayers offered at Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar

Jharkhand: Prayers offered at Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar

ranchi Updated: Jul 20, 2020 09:51 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Deoghar
Deepak Kumar Jha, a priest at the temple said, "We have been praying on the behalf of people who are not been able to come to the temple during the lockdown."(ANI Photo)
         

Priests offered prayers on the third Monday of ‘sawan’ month at Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar, the holy city of Jharkhand.

Although, the temple remained closed for devotees amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Priests were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

Deepak Kumar Jha, a priest at the temple said, “We have been praying on the behalf of people who are not been able to come to the temple during the lockdown.”

“As taught by our elders, we have been following the ritual of prayers for years, for the goodwill of people,” he added.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.

While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated in North Indian states predominantly.

It is believed that on ‘sawan ke somwar’ (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.

