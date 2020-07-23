e-paper
Jharkhand reports 439 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more die

Jharkhand reports 439 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more die

Jharkhand’s death toll stands at 64. There are 3,570 active cases in the state, with the infection tally rising to 6,682, a bulletin issued by the state government said.

ranchi Updated: Jul 23, 2020 11:21 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Ranchi
Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 439 new cases of Covid-19
Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 439 new cases of Covid-19 (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 439 new cases of Covid-19, while three more people died due to the disease, as per the bulletin issued by the state government.

One of the deceased was from Koderma, while the others were from Ranchi, it said.

The state’s death toll stands at 64. There are 3,570 active cases in the state, with the infection tally rising to 6,682, it said.

A total of 3,048 people have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals, the bulletin said.

