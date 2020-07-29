Jharkhand reports highest single-day spike of 686 Covid-19 cases

ranchi

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 08:50 IST

Jharkhand on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike in new cases with 686 persons testing positive, taking the state’s tally to 9,563, as per a government bulletin.

A Covid-19 patient from Hazaribagh also died during the day, following which the state’s toll rose to 94, it said.

There are 5,485 active cases in the state at present.

Total 179 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the day. So far, the state has recorded 3,984 recoveries.

Jharkhands mortality rate is at 0.98 per cent, while the recovery rate is 41.66 per cent, the bulletin said.