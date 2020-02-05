Jharkhand’s Babulal Marandi likely to ‘return’ to BJP on Feb 14

ranchi

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:41 IST

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) chief Babulal Marandi is likely to rejoin Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 13-years after he left it over a leadership tussle. The homecoming of Jharkhand’s one of the most well-known tribal leader is likely to take place in the presence of central BJP leadership in Ranchi on February 14.

Leaders of both BJP and JVM (P) confirmed that Marandi is likely to return to the saffron fold at a grand function to be held in Ranchi, likely to be attended by BJP’s national president JP Nadda. However, none of the party leaders wanted to speak on the record about the development.

“Babulal Ji is a tall leader. Any decision regarding his party’s merger would be taken by the central leadership. As of now, the state BJP has not been informed about this. Media will be informed as and when a decision in this regard is taken,” said Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.

Marandi, a former RSS leader and Jharkhand’s first chief minister, had quit the BJP in 2006 to form his own party JVM (P). However, his party’s performance has been in a continuous decline. It won 11, eight and three assembly seats in 2009, 2014 and 2019 state elections, respectively.

After the 2019 assembly elections, political circles in the state have been abuzz with speculations of JVM (P)’s merger into the BJP. Several developments within the JVM (P) in the last month also gave ample indication to that effect.

Marandi, the party’s president, first dissolved his party’s executive committee on the ground that it needed a restructuring. He then constituted a new executive committee, in which the party’s two legislators Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey were not included. He even expelled Tirkey for carrying out “anti-party activities”.

On Tuesday, the party also issued a show-cause notice to Yadav for alleged anti-party activities and gave him 48 hours to reply.

Sources said Yadav was likely to meet the same fate as Tirkey.

Marandi is reportedly removing all impediments to a legal merger. He is said to have met BJP’s national president JP Nadda last week to finalize the plans.

Sources in JVM (P) confirmed that following Marandi’s instructions, party’s district presidents had been appointed and leaders, workers and others were preparing to make Marandi’s return to the BJP, a big event.