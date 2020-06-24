e-paper
Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally climbs to 2201 with 61 new cases

Jharkhand has 670 cases of Covid-19.

ranchi Updated: Jun 24, 2020 15:56 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Ranchi
Jharkhand has reported 61 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times File Photo)
         

A total of 61 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Jharkhand on Wednesday, taking the state count of COVID-19 cases to 2201, the health department said.

The state currently has 670 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,520 people have recovered from the disease.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India’s COVID-19 count stands at 4,56,183 and 14,476 people have succumbed to the infection.

