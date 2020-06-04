e-paper
Jharkhand to have its first medical university

Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences will be upgraded as Jharkhand Medical University. Draft regarding the same has been finalised.

ranchi Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:17 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
File photo: Jharkhand Chief minister Hemant Soren.
File photo: Jharkhand Chief minister Hemant Soren.(HT photo)
         

The Jharkhand government is all set to upgrade Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) into the first medical university of the state.

Health Minister Banna Gupta said that after upgradation, it will be known as Jharkhand Medical University. Draft regarding the same has been finalised, but it has to go a long way. Firstly, the draft will be sent to various departments, then for cabinet approval and subsequently to the government for its final nod.

“The department is hopeful to enact it by the end of 2020,” Gupta said.

Gupta said that with this move, Jharkhand will achieve a new milestone in medical field research.

“Such a university is the need of time. Jharkhand has been facing a shortage of medical human resources. Once the university is set up, it will help fulfilling human resources as well as bringing about a positive change in medical advancement and research. Students will not have to go to other states for medical studies. The state will produce doctors and medical staff,” the health minister said.

“Till date, Jharkhand has three medical colleges. Three more in Bokaro, Chaibasa and Koderma are in pipeline. The existing medical colleges most often face academic imbalances. The university has a detailed resolution to address these problems,” he added.

“Our objective is to bring reforms in medical education and academics. We will focus to provide scope in research for scholars so that we can be at par with other premium institutes of the country,” Gupta further said.

