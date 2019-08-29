Jharkhand transport minister’s car fined for jumping red light

ranchi

Jharkhand’s transport minister CP Singh was slapped a fine of Rs 100 by traffic police in state capital Ranchi after his official vehicle allegedly jumped the traffic signal on a busy stretch.

According to the challan issued by the traffic police on Wednesday, the minister’s vehicle bearing registration number JH01BP 2159 jumped the traffic signal at Sarjana Chowk on MG Road at 3.46pm on June 23.

The e-challan, a copy seen by HT, was sent to the joint secretary (cabinet coordination committee) seeking a payment towards the fine. It said the minister’s white Toyota Fortuner was caught on CCTV camera violating the provisions of Section 119/177 of the Motors Vehicle Act for the first instance.

“Anyone violating traffic norms should be fined irrespective of his or her post and position. The law is the same for all. When I was informed about the challan, I immediately asked my assistant to pay the fine, which was deposited on Wednesday,” Singh said.

The minister said he made the payment on his own because the process would have taken time. “If we go by the government process, we would have to initiate a file for paying just Rs 100.”

Singh, however, failed to recall if he was sitting in the car when the driver violated the traffic rule.

