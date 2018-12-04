Kolebira assembly bypoll BJP, Congress candidates file nominations

BJP candidate Basant Soreng and Congress’ Bikshal Kongari filed their nomination papers on Monday, the last day of filing nomination for Kolebira assembly by-election. With this the total number of candidates in the fray are six whereas last date of withdrawal of nomination paper is December 6.

Five candidates, including two independents, filed nominations on the last day, taking the total nominations to six, officials said.

Jharkhand Party candidate Menon Ekka too filed her second set of nomination papers. Ekka had earlier filed first set of nomination on November 29.

The JMM which had declared to contest the by-poll later dropped out and announced its support to the Jharkhand Party’s candidate.

“The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on Wednesday. Polling will be held on December 20 and counting of votes will take place on December 23 followed by announcement of results,” a Simdega district official said.

The by-election will be held even as one year remains for the state assembly polls following the disqualification of Enos Ekka, husband of Menon Ekka, who lost his membership from the state assembly in July this year for hatching conspiracy in murder of a para teacher.

Independent candidate B Dungdung was the first to file his nomination. Soon after Congress candidate Bikshal Kongari accompanied by AICC secretary and state in-charge RPN Singh, Rajya Sabha member Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, former state president Sukhdeo Bhagat, Geetashree Oraon, Kalicharan Munda, Theodore Kiro (former party legislators), Devendra Nath Champia and others entered the office of the returning officer and filed nominations in three sets.

Former principal auditor general of Jharkhand Benjamin Lakra was among his proposers. Kongari also held an election meeting soon after filing nomination.

For BJP nominee Basant Soreng, state general secretary of the party Deepak Prakash, Simdega MLA Vimla Pradhan, Khijri legislator Ram Kumar Pahan, Aditya Sahu, Vinay Lal and others were present during the nomination which was filed in two sets.

Soon after the nomination process Deepak Prakash told reporters that the BJP will fight the by-poll on the development plank. “We will ask the people why development is far away from Kolebira even as the Congress represented the seat in the past,” Said Prakash.

The BJP leader said Jharkhand Party’s Enos Ekka who had been the local MLA for the last three terms was busy in his own development even after siding with the NDA.

Congress spokesperson Rajesh Thakur countered Prakash and said the BJP groomed the “murderer” (Enos Ekka).

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 13:08 IST