e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Labourers in Jharkhand need to give details to govt before going to work outside state: Hemant Soren

Labourers in Jharkhand need to give details to govt before going to work outside state: Hemant Soren

The move comes after the government underwent a tedious process of registering stranded migrant workers to facilitate their return to Jharkhand from far-off places such as Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

ranchi Updated: Jun 05, 2020 10:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
More than seven lakh people of Jharkhand work in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Nagaland.
More than seven lakh people of Jharkhand work in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Nagaland.(ANI)
         

The Jharkhand government has decided that a labourer going outside the state for work will have to provide personal and job details to the administration so that it could reach out to the person in any eventuality, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Thursday.

The move comes after the government underwent a tedious process of registering stranded migrant workers to facilitate their return to Jharkhand from far-off places such as Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“Labourers generally go outside with the help of their acquaintances and the state government did not have any idea about their whereabouts. So, we have decided that if a labourer goes to other states to work, they should have the consent of the state government so that arrangements can be made for their safety when required,” Soren said.

More than seven lakh people of Jharkhand work in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Nagaland.

Of these, nearly five lakh have returned by Shramik Special trains, buses and flights, official sources said.

“The migrant labourers include women and there were reports that crimes were committed against them. The state government would like to make efforts for their safety as well. We can make safer arrangements for them,” the chief minister told reporters.

There are some far-off places in the country where it is not possible for common people to reach but workers go to such areas, he said.

“Restrictions and strict laws exist to work in border areas. When labourers go to such places, the state government should have their details so that assistance could reach them in any eventuality,” Soren said.

On whether all stranded migrants have reached Jharkhand, the chief minister said many were yet to come.

tags
top news
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
LIVE: With 130 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 2,608
LIVE: With 130 new cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 2,608
Mumbai has conducted 2.12 lakh tests, with positivity of 20.4%
Mumbai has conducted 2.12 lakh tests, with positivity of 20.4%
With current rate of Covid-19 infection, India likely to overtake Italy in 2 days
With current rate of Covid-19 infection, India likely to overtake Italy in 2 days
Bowl six balls at one place, he’ll hit in six different directions: Lee
Bowl six balls at one place, he’ll hit in six different directions: Lee
If there was a ‘modular’ iPhone, it may have looked like this
If there was a ‘modular’ iPhone, it may have looked like this
‘This is insane’: Tesla CEO Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
‘This is insane’: Tesla CEO Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
How to eat, pray and go out during Covid 19
How to eat, pray and go out during Covid 19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In