Latehar rape survivor dies after being bedridden for four months

The gang-rape survivor from Latehar, who was in coma since the incident on January 23, passed away at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening. Her body was handed over to the survivor’s husband on Thursday after an autopsy, doctors said.

The village head of the survivor’s native village said that she was cremated on Friday morning. The survivor’s husband, her two children and her elder brother conducted the final rites.

At the time of her death, the survivor weighed a mere 18 kgs. She had lost all body fat, and was provided intravenous food drips. Because of being bedridden for four months, she had developed bedsores. The woman suffered grievous injuries in her head as the accused tried to crush her face after raping her. She was first admitted to Latehar sadar hospital in an unconscious state. The survivor was then referred to RIMS. After receiving treatment in the neurology ward for two months, she was sent back to Latehar sadar hospital. On May 8, she developed medical complications, and was brought back to RIMS.

Initially admitted in the intensive care unit of the medicine ward, the survivor opened her eyes briefly on May 11. On May 18, the Jharkhand high court had pulled up the health department and RIMS administration for discharging the survivor on March 27 before she was medically fit. The court had directed authorities to provide proper treatment to the woman, besides submitting an inquiry report by June 10.

RIMS medical superintendent Dr Vivek Kashyap said that the survivor died due to cardio respiratory arrest. He said that a team of five doctors was attending to the patient. “Despite the best efforts by doctors, she could not be saved. Medical test reports revealed that she had suffered extensive brain damage,” he said.

Earlier, the survivor’s husband had said that the family did not receive any help from government agencies or any social organisation. Because of the cost of medical treatment, he was forced to borrow over Rs 4 lakh by mortgaging his house and agricultural fields. The children were forced to drop out from school to tend to their ailing mother, he said.

Jharkhand Women Commission chairperson Kalyani Sharan said that the commission had requested the district administration to help to the family.

First Published: May 25, 2019 06:10 IST