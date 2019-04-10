Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Kirti Azad counters ‘outsider’ tag in Dhanbad

Kirti Azad, the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Dhanbad, countered the ‘outsider’ tag being labelled against him by the NDA with the former cricketer saying that he was born in Godda and that he was also associated with Bokaro Steel Limited in past.

The three-term parliamentarian from Darbhanga in Bihar, Azad recently joined the Congress and named party candidate on Monday from Dhanbad, allotted to the Congress as part of the seat-sharing deal between the four major constituents of the opposition grand alliance. BJP, on the other hand, has fielded two-term sitting MP, Pashupati Nath Singh.

“I am no way an outsider. Besides being born in Godda district I had worked with Bokaro Steel Limited (BSL) for a long time. I would reach Dhanbad on April 12 and meet party workers and alliance partners. On way to Dhanbad, I would have a stopover at Bokaro and have discussions with the Congress leaders besides meeting select old friends in Bokaro,” said Azad over phone.

The local Congress leaders, meanwhile, exuded confidence, saying the party was all prepared to wrest this seat form the BJP.

Dhanabd district Congress president Brejendra Prasad Singh said, “Since we are part of the grand alliance and Marxist coordination Committee (MCC) has extended its unconditional support, we are confident that our votes would increase and would defeat the BJP candidate.”

Available statistics suggest Congress candidate had received 21.9% votes (2,50,587) out of total polled votes that was 11,43,902 votes in 2014. Then JVM (P) and MCC were not with Congress. JVM candidate Samresh Singh had polled 7.95% (90,926) votes and MCC candidate Anand Mahto 9.64% (1,10,185) votes .

JMM had not contested election in 2014 from Dhanbad as it was in alliance with the Congress.

According to district Congress president this time since all opposition is united and total vote share now stands at over 42% that is just 5% less than what BJP candidate had polled in 2014.

“With Azad as candidate we hope that would be able to bridge gap of 2014. Our candidate would certainly get support from minorities as well as select corners that BJP thinks it’s as BJP pocket votes,” said Singh.

However, BJP leaders remain unfazed. BJP district spokesman Milton Parthasarthi said, “Azad is a turncoat and voters understand this well. If we add up entire opposition votes of 2014 from PN Singh’s victory margin the gap remaining is of over 61,000 votes. And if the AJSU votes are added the gap goes up to over 91,000 votes. Thus the opposition would have to fetch four lakh more votes than 2014 polls if they want a victory.”

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 14:08 IST