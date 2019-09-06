Jharkhand man thrashed for kidnapping child, who turned out to be his own son

ranchi

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 13:17 IST

In yet another incident of mob attack over child lifting rumours, a man was beaten up in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district on Thursday for trying to ‘kidnap’ a child, but the six-year-old turned out to be his own son who was in the middle of a tantrum.

There have been several incidents in the past few months in north India, including in Delhi, of people being thrashed over allegations of child lifting and in one such attack two engineers were beaten up in Bihar’s Samastipur while they were conducting a survey for a new rail line project.

In Thursday’s incident in Jharkhand, one Pintulal Barman of Gedia village under Bindapathar police staion, was at a bus stop in Jamtara town with his two sons – 6 and 10 years old -- on way to Dhanbad. His younger one demanded snacks, when Barman refused he started crying loudly at which point Barman slapped him. Soon people gathering and accused him of being a child lifter and started beating him. However, he was saved as someone informed the police.

“My wife is unwell for last few days and that is why I was taking my two children to my elder bother’s house in Dhanbad,” Barman told the police. “The man was rescued safely in time. When we reached the spot, he was in the middle of a crowd,” said Jamtara police station in-charge Manoj Kumar said. The police confirmed that the children were Barman’s.

This is the fourth such incident in the state as earlier three people were attacked over child lifting rumours. A BSNL worker was beaten up by a mob at Kharsan panchayat under Gawan police station in Giridih district. One Birendra Oraon was beaten at Giddi in Hazaribag district and a youth was beaten by a mob at Marar village in Ramgarh district, police said.

Meanwhile, Ranchi district administration has issued a public notice threatening rumormongers of stringent legal action. “Spreading rumor of child lifting is becoming common affair. Punishing or physically torturing any person by any mob is a legal offence. Such people in the mob will be identified and legal action will be taken against them,” the notice said.

Also, earlier this month, two engineers were thrashed in Munnichak-Sarsauna village under Bangra police station of Bihar’s Samastipur while they were busy conducting a survey for a new rail line project. Some villagers surrounded them, suspecting them to be child-lifters, and thrashed him. The mob also damaged their vehicles and snatched mobile phones.

A police contingent was also called in to control the situation after villagers went on a rampage and attacked the policemen as well. Both engineers were from Uttarakhand, the police said. In Begusarai also, a mob assaulted a mentally challenged woman at Khatopur village, suspecting her of being a child-lifter. The woman was rescued by police.

Earlier, in Lakhisarai, a woman was mercilessly thrashed on similar rumours. In Nalanda, a mob attacked a beggar, suspecting him to be a child lifter. Later, an investigation found him innocent.

