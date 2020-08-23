e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Month-old beats Covid-19 in Jharkhand city but a day-old tests positive in story of conflicting fortunes

Month-old beats Covid-19 in Jharkhand city but a day-old tests positive in story of conflicting fortunes

A Jamshedpur doctor who was cured of Covid 19 said there is no need to fear the disease.

ranchi Updated: Aug 23, 2020 19:45 IST
Debashish Sarkar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Debashish Sarkar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jamshedpur
A medical worker collects a swab sample from an infant to test for Covid-19 infection.
A medical worker collects a swab sample from an infant to test for Covid-19 infection.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO/Representative)
         

A one-month-old baby in Jharkhand’s Jamshedupur defeated the deadly Covid-19 disease along with his 31-year-old mother on Friday while a one-day-old baby and six other minors were tested Corona positive hours later in a story of conflicting fortunes.

“My grandson’s age is just one month and 15 days and we all are thankful that he has been cured and released from the hospital on Friday along with his mother. They had tested Corona positive on July 23 and were undergoing treatment since then,” the grandfather of the baby said on Sunday. They were among the 180 Covid-19 patients cured and discharged from Jamshedpur hospitals on Friday. 216 more patients were discharged on Saturday. This apart, at least eight doctors, infected previously, were also cured and discharged on Friday.

A day later on Saturday, a total of seven minors tested Corona positive, including the one-day-old baby, among the 266 new Covid-19 patients detected in Jamshedpur. However, one of the doctors cured from the disease said there’s no need to fear the infection.

“Covid-19 is just a disease, there’s no need to fear it. There are many terminal diseases which never cure but Covid-19 patients are getting cured. While patients with comorbidities are considered most vulnerable if infected with Coronavirus, many of them have been cured. The need of the hour is to consult the doctors and start the treatment immediately after seeing any symptom,” said Dr Harprit Singh, who claims to be the first doctor in the city to have been infected by the Coronavirus.

Also Read: Jharkhand reports 872 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

Dr Singh said people displaying symptoms should stay in self-isolation till they receive the result of their coronavirus test and strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols issued by the government after getting the test report.

“80% of the Covid-19 patients have little or no symptom, while 15% have breathing problems and only 5% require immediate treatment in the ICU. Get yourself tested even after catching mild fever, practice yoga for breathing and wear a mask,” prescribed Dr Singh.

Also Read: Jharkhand agriculture minister Badal Patralekh tests Covid-19 positive

Meanwhile, 266 new Covid-19 patients have taken the total number of Corona positive patients in Jamshedpur to 5,163, of which, 2,801 have been cured, leaving 2,362 active patients. Jamshedpur has reported 5,000 Covid-19 patients in 103 days while the first 50 days since May 12 had seen only 497 Covid-19 patients.

tags
top news
After questions on leadership, Sonia Gandhi gets support from leaders
After questions on leadership, Sonia Gandhi gets support from leaders
Rahul Gandhi should step up and lead Congress, says Ashok Gehlot
Rahul Gandhi should step up and lead Congress, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
A letter rocks the Congress | HT Editorial
A letter rocks the Congress | HT Editorial
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In