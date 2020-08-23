Month-old beats Covid-19 in Jharkhand city but a day-old tests positive in story of conflicting fortunes

ranchi

A one-month-old baby in Jharkhand’s Jamshedupur defeated the deadly Covid-19 disease along with his 31-year-old mother on Friday while a one-day-old baby and six other minors were tested Corona positive hours later in a story of conflicting fortunes.

“My grandson’s age is just one month and 15 days and we all are thankful that he has been cured and released from the hospital on Friday along with his mother. They had tested Corona positive on July 23 and were undergoing treatment since then,” the grandfather of the baby said on Sunday. They were among the 180 Covid-19 patients cured and discharged from Jamshedpur hospitals on Friday. 216 more patients were discharged on Saturday. This apart, at least eight doctors, infected previously, were also cured and discharged on Friday.

A day later on Saturday, a total of seven minors tested Corona positive, including the one-day-old baby, among the 266 new Covid-19 patients detected in Jamshedpur. However, one of the doctors cured from the disease said there’s no need to fear the infection.

“Covid-19 is just a disease, there’s no need to fear it. There are many terminal diseases which never cure but Covid-19 patients are getting cured. While patients with comorbidities are considered most vulnerable if infected with Coronavirus, many of them have been cured. The need of the hour is to consult the doctors and start the treatment immediately after seeing any symptom,” said Dr Harprit Singh, who claims to be the first doctor in the city to have been infected by the Coronavirus.

Dr Singh said people displaying symptoms should stay in self-isolation till they receive the result of their coronavirus test and strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols issued by the government after getting the test report.

“80% of the Covid-19 patients have little or no symptom, while 15% have breathing problems and only 5% require immediate treatment in the ICU. Get yourself tested even after catching mild fever, practice yoga for breathing and wear a mask,” prescribed Dr Singh.

Meanwhile, 266 new Covid-19 patients have taken the total number of Corona positive patients in Jamshedpur to 5,163, of which, 2,801 have been cured, leaving 2,362 active patients. Jamshedpur has reported 5,000 Covid-19 patients in 103 days while the first 50 days since May 12 had seen only 497 Covid-19 patients.