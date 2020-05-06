e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Nepal sends monetary aid to its citizens living in Ranchi amid corona lockdown

Nepal sends monetary aid to its citizens living in Ranchi amid corona lockdown

Most of the Nepali diaspora work in Ranchi as watchmen or in hotels, and were facing problems since the imposition of lockdown.

ranchi Updated: May 06, 2020 17:30 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Ranchi
Ranchi, India - May 4, 2020: Central Reserve Police (CRPF) personnel stationed near the coronavirus containment zone in Hindpirhi.
Ranchi, India - May 4, 2020: Central Reserve Police (CRPF) personnel stationed near the coronavirus containment zone in Hindpirhi. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

Food material, worth Rs 1.20 lakh sent by the Nepal government and cash was distributed among Nepali citizens who are currently stranded in Ranchi due to the coronavirus lockdown.

“I had spoken to Nepal government day before yesterday. They sent the money in my account yesterday. I shopped for all the food material, called up these people and gave it to them, and also giving them Rs 500-1000 in cash,” said Suman Bhandari, one of the Nepali citizen working here.

Most of the Nepali diaspora work in Ranchi as watchmen or in hotels, and were facing problems since the imposition of lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Nepal government on Wednesday decided to extend the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak in the country until May 18.

All Nepal’s borders have also been sealed in the wake of the lockdown extension.

tags
top news
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
In Karnataka’s Rs 1600-cr lockdown relief, Rs 5,000 for barbers, taxi drivers
In Karnataka’s Rs 1600-cr lockdown relief, Rs 5,000 for barbers, taxi drivers
Riaz Naikoo aka Bin Qasim, Kashmir’s Hizbul chief, shot dead in overnight op
Riaz Naikoo aka Bin Qasim, Kashmir’s Hizbul chief, shot dead in overnight op
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Adele shows off incredible body transformation in new pic
Adele shows off incredible body transformation in new pic
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news