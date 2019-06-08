No investigation yet in Koderma gynaecologist’s arrest over sex determination test

Even 12 days after the arrest of a Koderma-based doctor, who allegedly conducted sex determination test, the health department is yet to initiate a formal probe to ascertain the facts. The delay in commencement of probe is causing great resentment among doctors.

Koderma district administration on May 26 had arrested Dr Seema Modi from her clinic in Jhumari Tilaiya on the charge of conducting sex determination test on a pregnant woman. Dr Modi has been in judicial custody since then.

This is for the first time in 19 years of Jharkhand’s formation that a lady doctor had been arrested and sent to jail on charge of conducting sex determination test.

Doctors of Koderma district went on an indefinite strike from the next day. Taking cognizance that the patients were suffering due to doctors’ strike, a joint delegation of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Jharkhand Health Service Association (JHSA) on May 31 met health minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi demanding a formal probe into the matter. Chandravanshi, however, had assured that an inquiry would be initiated and concluded within 72 hours to verify the veracity of the allegation levelled against the arrested doctor.

Getting the minister’s assurance, the doctors called off their strike.

But, resentment among the doctors is brewing again as no steps have been taken so far to set up the inquiry.

Reportedly, the health minister is yet to sign the concerned file.

When contacted, an official from the minister’s office said that due to Eid holiday file could not be processed but it would be sent shortly.

IMA state chapter secretary Dr Pradeep Kumar Singh on Friday expressed resentment over indifferent attitude of the health department. He said, “Doctors’ patience is running out as an innocent medico is in jail on false charge.”

“I met the health minister on Thursday to apprise him about dissension brewing among doctors for delay in probe. The minister said that the probe could not be started as he was not in town. He further clarified that subsequent holiday on account of Eid had further caused the delay in initiating the process, “said Dr Pradeep Kumar Singh.

Doctors of Koderma felt cheated as they had called off indefinite strike on 4th day (June 1) following the minister’s assurance. Bail has not been granted to the arrested doctor. This will definitely impact the mindset of doctors in the state,” said Dr Sujit Raj, IMA Kodrma secretary.

