PM Modi to inaugurate projects, schemes in Hazaribagh on February 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address a rally in Hazaribagh on February 17 during which he is likely to inaugurate a host of development projects and schemes including the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi’ announced in the budget that promises a minimum income support of Rs 6000 every year to farmers with land holding up to two hectares.

While the state government for the past few weeks has been making preparations for the PM’s second visit to the state in as many months, Chief Minister Raghubar Das chaired a meeting of party leaders of the state unit and four district units at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

He met the senior party leaders including state unit office bearers, party legislators and district unit presidents of Hazaribagh, Chatra, Bokaro and Ramgarh to chalk out plans to ensure maximum attendance for the rally.

Speaking to retorters after the meeting, chief minister Raghubar Das said the Prime Minister would inaugurate several development projects and schemes worth Rs 3000 crore. “Among the various projects and schemes, the PM would inaugurate the medical colleges in Palamu and Hazaribagh,” Das said.

Sources said among the schemes and the projects that the Prime Minister is likely to inaugurate include distribution of smartphones to farmers, as promised by the state government in the budget and laying foundation of three women’s colleges.

“Preparations are on to launch the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi symbolically by transfer of money in accounts of few farmers. Arrangements are also being made to launch the state government’s scheme of providing smartphones to around 28 lakh farmers. The state government is planning to transfer Rs 21000 in the accounts of the farmers through direct benefit transfer for purchasing the phones,” said a senior official involved in the preparations.

With the Lok Sabha elections barely months away, political activities in the state has increased. Prime Minister’s visit to Hazaribagh would be the third visit of the BJP’s poster boy in six months. The Prime Minister on January 5 laid foundation stone of the reconstruction of the stalled Mandal dam project in Latehar and addressed a public meeting in neighbouring Mediningar.

In September last year, the PM had inaugurated the ambitious universal health scheme Ayushman Bharat from Ranchi.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 11:45 IST