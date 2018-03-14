Ranchi: RSS worker dies of electrocution while unfurling saffron flag

A Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh worker was killed and four suffered burns on Tuesday night when an iron pole they had brought to hoist a saffron flag touched a power cable in Ranchi, police said.

Vipul Singh and six other RSS workers wanted to plant a saffron flag at the Argora Chowk in the heart of the state capital Ranchi ahead of Ram Navami on March 25, the final day of the Navratra celebrations that begin March 18.

They were electrocuted after the iron rod came in contact with a naked high-voltage wire and were rushed to a local hospital where Kumar was declared dead, police said.

Three of the men were being treated in the intensive care unit of a private hospital and the fourth was admitted to the burns ward. They were all out of danger.

Navratras are an auspicious nine-day period during which Hindus fast and perform special pujas. March 18 will also be the first day of the Vikram Samvat 2074, the Hindu new year.