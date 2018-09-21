Rape­-accused juvenile commits suicide in Jamshedpur correctional home

An inmate of juvenile correctional home, accused in an alleged rape case, on Thursday committed suicide at Ghaghidih under Parsudih police station in Jamshedpur.

The East Singhbhum district administration instituted an investigation into the suicide by a two-member committee in view of the deceased alleging in his suicide note that he was framed in the rape case and hence he was ending his life.

The 17-year-old was languishing in the correctional home for past six months after being apprehended by Olidih police on charges of rape and making a video of the act. However, in his suicide note (a letter addressed to his brothers found near his body) , the deceased alleged that he was falsely implicated in the case by the complainant girl and her family.

“A post mortem examination of the body has been conducted by a medical board under magistrate Anita Kerketta. The deputy commissioner (DC) has formed a two-member committee comprising National Employment Programme (NEP) director Ranjana Mishra and DSP (law and order) Aloke Ranjan to investigate the allegations made by the deceased in his suicide note,” said Saurav Sinha, additional deputy collector (ADC, land and revenue).

As per available information, the deceased was last seen playing indoor games with fellow inmates in the common room of the correctional home on Wednesday evening. The guards at the home found him hanging from ceiling fan hook in the common room at around 4 am on the morning on Thursday. The suicide note was also recovered from there.

“There’s no harm if one brother among four of us dies. I request you to keep taking care of our parents. A girl has implicated me falsely in the case as part of a conspiracy,” the suicide letter to his three brothers read.

Family members alleged that two juvenile boys were arrested in the case and were freed on bail while the deceased was languishing in correctional home.

The deceased’s mother told the media that the complainant girl framed her son by implicating him falsely in the rape case and police sent him to jail without any investigation.

“Family of the girl has been demanding documents of our house, sometimes Rs 5 lakh and sometimes Rs 1 lakh for a compromise. But we agreed to pay Rs 50,000. There was hearing at Juvenile Justice Board on the compromise on Wednesday but the family of the girl didn’t appear. It seems my son took the extreme step in frustration,” said his mother.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 15:08 IST