RIMS Ranchi doctors to boycott OPD from February 15 to push for 7th pay scale

Over 650 doctors of Jharkhand’s premium medical college Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi would boycott outpatient department (OPD) services from Friday evening and go on indefinite hunger strike from Sunday, in protest against the state government not implementing 7th pay scale as per agreement.

A delegation of Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) on Monday met RIMS director in-charge Dr Manju Gadi, additional director M Barnbal and superintendent Dr Vivek Kashyap on Wednesday afternoon and handed over the notice about boycott of OPD and indefinite hunger strike on the campus.

At RIMS Ranchi, 1,400 to 1,500 poor patients come for treatment at various OPDs every day, besides referred cases from across the state.

JDA president Dr Ajit said that doctors of RIMS waited 9 months for the government to implement the 7th pay scale. But the government has not kept its promise, which is compelling the doctors to go on agitation.

“On June 3, health minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and chief secretary of state Sudhir Tripathi had signed an agreement with us to implement the 7th pay scale within 15 days. But eight months have passed since then. So doctors have been left with no option but to boycott OPD from Friday and go on indefinite hunger strike from Sunday”, said Dr Ajit.

On July 12, governing body of RIMS had passed a resolution to give 7th pay scale to its doctors but it is yet to be implemented.

RIMS doctors alleged that last month, the institute’s director had assured to implement 7th pay scale when they protested wearing black badges, but is yet to keep his promise. “The RIMS GB has stopped participation of JDA representatives at meetings. Till the 46th meeting of the RIMS GB, a representative of JDA was allowed but at the 47th GB meeting held on Tuesday, director Dr DK Singh did not allow a JDA representative. This shows that the RIMS director does not like doctors’ demands to be implemented”, said Dr Ajit.

Doctors in the state have been unhappy over a number of issues recently, especially the withdrawal of the MPA Act.

