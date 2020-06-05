e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Take pledge to conserve biodiversity: Jharkhand CM Hemat Soren

Take pledge to conserve biodiversity: Jharkhand CM Hemat Soren

Extending greetings on World Environment Day, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren called for creating a green Jharkhand for the future generations.

ranchi Updated: Jun 05, 2020 14:29 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
CM Soren also urged the people to plant saplings and nurture them till they become trees.
CM Soren also urged the people to plant saplings and nurture them till they become trees.(PTI)
         

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday appealed to the people to take a pledge to respect nature.

Extending greetings on World Environment Day, Soren called for creating a green Jharkhand for the future generations.

Let us take a pledge to conserve biodiversity, respect the nature and protect forest cover for the generation next, he said, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office.

He also urged the people to plant saplings and nurture them till they become trees.

We have always been there for protecting the environment. Playing with the nature is disastrous for human life, Soren told reporters late on Thursday.

tags
top news
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases
LIVE: 15 days to transport all migrants back home, SC tells Centre, states
LIVE: 15 days to transport all migrants back home, SC tells Centre, states
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
1 arrested in connection with pregnant elephant’s death in Kerala: Minister
Maruti commissions 5 megawatt solar plant in Gurugram
Maruti commissions 5 megawatt solar plant in Gurugram
No Rohit in Australia skipper Finch’s combined IND-AUS ODI XI
No Rohit in Australia skipper Finch’s combined IND-AUS ODI XI
Watch: Train turned into Covid care centre in Delhi’s Shakur Basti
Watch: Train turned into Covid care centre in Delhi’s Shakur Basti
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In