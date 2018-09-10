Two shooting incidents rattle Dhanbad

Two separate shooting incidents on Saturday late evening have rattled the coal-belt of Dhanbad.

In the first incident, criminals opened fire in Haripur Dhora area under Dhansar police station in which a woman Sabita Devi, 45, received bullet injuries in her waist.

According to eyewitnesses, two youths from Dhansar locality reached Roshan Kumar’s house at Haripur Dhowra and got into a verbal duel with him and threatened him brandishing weapons. The locals chased the youths who opened fire while fleeing. The gunshot injured Sabita who sitting outside her house.

She was admitted to Patliputra medical college hospital (PMCH). The bullet, according to doctors, got stuck in one of her kidneys. Sabita was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, for surgery after initial treatment.

City Superintendent of police Piyush Pandey reached the spot following the incident. He said that two used cartridges and a motorcycle have been recovered from the spot. The accused have been identified and would soon be arrested, he said.

In the second incident, a 22-year-old Sashin Yadav, resident of Mari godown in Kenduadih, was shot at by his friends following a dispute. He has received injuries in his private parts and has been admitted to PMCH.

Kenduadih police station in-charge Randir Singh said the accused have been identified on the basis of victim’s statement and the culprits would be nabbed soon.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 14:02 IST