2 Ansal API projects in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow cancelled by UPRERA

The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) on Thursday de-registered two housing projects of Ansal API Ltd in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow and instructed the promoter to complete the remaining work of the third project. The RERA also imposed ₹1.61lakh fine-- 5% of the total cost of the third project—on the developer, as per the authority order.

“De-registration order was served based upon information collected, site inspections made, complaints registered in UPRERA and non-compliance of the provision of RERA Act,” said Rajive Kumar, UPRERA chairman.

The registrations for Ansal API Pocket-2, sector-P, Sushant Golf City and Ansal API, Pocket-2, Sector-J and Sushant Golf City projects were cancelled under Section 7 of the RERA Act.

Action was taken based on site visits and a large number of complaints related to non-possession, non-refund, violation of terms and conditions of the sales contract/allotment letter by the builder were received by the regulatory authority

“The regulatory authority had given them strict warnings and ample amount of time to respond after repeated notices were issued to them. This step should be seen as a warning to others,” said Kumar.

In the third project -- Ansal API, pocket-3, Sector A, Sushant Golf City-- the promoter has been ordered to deposit a sum of ₹9.4 crore in a separate account, in respect to the funds received from the allottees within three months and complete the other projects registered with UPRERA.

Earlier, an audit by forensic auditor M/s Currie & Brown had revealed breaches of RERA rules in accounts and audit leading to severe financial irregularities, diversion and siphoning of funds amounting to ₹606 crore by the builder, said the UPRERA chief.







