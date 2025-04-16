4 things about Maharashtra govt's funnel policy to boost redevelopment of old buildings near Mumbai Airport

The Maharashtra government's Urban Development Department (UDD) has eased redevelopment norms for old buildings in the Mumbai Airport's funnel zone, covering areas like Santacruz, Vile Parle, Kurla, and Andheri. Mumbai redevelopment news: The Maharashtra government's Urban Development Department (UDD) has eased redevelopment norms for old buildings in the Mumbai Airport's funnel zone.(HT Files)

The move aims to make redevelopment more feasible for buildings that are 30 years old or older and need renewal.

Mumbai Airport is also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

An air funnel zone is a flight path, similar to road lanes, in which an aircraft is supposed to be airborne. A funnel zone is defined for safety. Hence, any impediments to it can potentially endanger aviation safety, a report published in the Hindustan Times said.

Here are four things you need to know about the relaxations given by the Maharashtra government.

1) Reduced premiums to be paid by real estate developers

The Maharashtra Urban Development Department (UDD) has reduced premium charges for buildings over 30 years old and 18 meters (roughly five storeys) or below that fall in the Mumbai Airport's funnel zone, according to a news report by the Hindustan Times.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government announced the plan by amending Development Control and Promotional Rules 2034 and inserting a new chapter for residents staying in the funnel zone.

2) Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) in funnel zone

According to the Maharashtra amendment, the basic floor space index (FSI) for buildings in this zone will be 1. If residents cannot consume the basic FSI in construction due to height restrictions, then TDR can be generated and sold to other builders.

However, if residents or builders apply for additional FSI, they will be charged a premium of 60% of the original cost, reducing the construction cost.

FSI is a term used to decide the height of a particular building after redevelopment. The height also determines the construction size of sq ft or sq m.

3) Who is eligible for the relaxation?

According to the Maharashtra government notification, the regulation for relaxations will be applicable for the redevelopment of buildings of existing societies that house owners or tenants.

4) Relaxations will be given on a case-to-case basis

Despite the announced relaxations in the funnel zone, approvals for redeveloping old buildings will still be granted on a case-by-case basis.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the affected residents will have to submit proposals under this regulation with justifications—such as hardships caused and constraints of planning—to use the full potential of the permissible FSI, along with necessary documents.