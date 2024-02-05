5 things you need to know about YEIDA’s 1220 crore Heritage City project near Mathura

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has approved the revised detailed project report (DPR) of the Heritage City project and sent it to the Uttar Pradesh government for final approval. An artistic impression of the proposed Heritage City by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA)..

The location of Heritage City

The Heritage City will comprise a theme-based heritage centre, yoga wellness centre, convention centre, a hotel and a Haat for local art and artisans.

"The Heritage City will be located near the 101-km milestone of the Yamuna Expressway, connected to the Banke Bihari temple by a 6.9 km and 100-meter-wide expressway. The expressway will have four lanes initially, expandable to six lanes. The DPR of the Heritage City will draw inspiration from the legends of Lord Krishna and his life in the Braj Region. The theme-based heritage center will occupy 350 acres, while a yoga wellness center, naturopathy, and Ayurveda facilities will cover 138 acres," said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

"Tourist facilities and the development of luxury and budget hotels will utilize 46 acres each, with 97 acres allocated for parks and green spaces. Convention centers will cover 42 acres, and other facilities include old age homes, service apartments, and a marketplace for local art and craft and tourist retail, among others," said Singh.

₹ 1220 crore to be earmarked for Heritage City

The Yeida has proposed to develop the heritage city on 750 acres of land with a budget of ₹1220 crore in the Raya Urban Center of Mathura.

To be developed on a public-private partnership model

The Heritage City project is proposed for development through a concessionaire on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The authority will provide the land for the project, and the associated cost will be borne by the developer. The concessionaire will pay an annual premium to the Authority. Other costs for the development of the heritage city will be the responsibility of the concessionaire.

Two development options

The consultant has presented two development options to the Yamuna Authority – phased development or bundled development. In the first option, the entire land would be allocated to a single developer, with development planned in phases.

The second option involves allocating the land to one or multiple developers, with a focus on sectoral development, involving different developers for various components such as hospitality, institutional and public facilities, healthcare, and recreational areas.

The Bid Evaluation Committee will decide on the chosen development option in accordance with PPP guidelines after government approval of the DPR.

Land from five more villages to be acquired for the Heritage City

Officials said to prevent land encroachments from hindering the government's flagship project, land from five more villages will be acquired for the heritage city, bringing the total to 12 villages. These villages have been incorporated into the Urban Center's master plan, and a revised DPR has been sent to the government.