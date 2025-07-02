Aatish Kapadia and wife Alison Kapadia buy an apartment in Mumbai's Goregaon for 15.31 crore

Bollywood actor and director Aatish Kapadia, along with his wife Alison Kapadia, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Goregaon for ₹15.31 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. Bollywood actor and director Aatish Kapadia, along with his wife Alison Kapadia, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Goregaon for ₹ 15.31 crore, (Picture for representational purposes only)

The 3,030 sq ft apartment is located in Elysian, a premium residential tower developed by Oberoi Realty. The transaction was registered on June 25, with the couple paying a stamp duty of ₹91.86 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000. The purchase also includes three parking spaces.

Oberoi Realty, a listed real estate developer, sold the apartment to the actor. An email query has been sent to Oberoi Realty. Aatish Kapadia could not be reached for comment.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Elysian by Oberoi Realty has recorded 116 sale registrations with a total transaction value of Rs. 1,035 crore from April 2024 to March 2025. The average property price in the project stands at Rs. 50,869 per sq. ft.

All about the Goregaon area

According to SquareYards, Goregaon in Mumbai is well-connected through the Western Express Highway, SV Road, and the Goregaon railway station, providing seamless access to major business hubs like Andheri, Malad, and BKC.

The area hosts a mix of corporate offices, film studios, and production houses, making it attractive to both working professionals and creatives. With infrastructure upgrades like the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and proximity to major retail hubs like Inorbit Mall and Infiniti Mall, Goregaon is steadily transforming into a dynamic urban node, offering convenience, connectivity, and livability.

Aatish Kapadia is an Indian actor, writer, director, and screenplay writer known primarily for his work in Hindi television and films. He is well known for writing and creating popular TV shows like Wagle Ki Duniya (2021–2025), Happy Family Conditions Apply (2023), Khichdi (2002–2018), and Pushpa Impossible (2022–2025).

He co-founded the production company Hats Off Productions, which has produced many popular TV serials like Khichdi, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and Wagle Ki Duniya.