Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Randeep Hooda buys an apartment worth 5.63 crore in Mumbai's Andheri West

ByHT Real Estate News
Jun 27, 2025 12:26 PM IST

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has bought a 1,530 sq ft apartment in a building named Bianca in the Versova area of Andheri West

Randeep Hooda has purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Versova area in Andheri West for 5.63 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Mumbai real estate update: Randeep Hooda has purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Versova area in Andheri West for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.63 crore, according to property registration documents.(HT Files)
Mumbai real estate update: Randeep Hooda has purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Versova area in Andheri West for ₹5.63 crore, according to property registration documents.(HT Files)

The documents show that the apartment was purchased in a building named Bianca CHS, which has a built-up area of 1,530 sq ft and is on the 8th floor.

Documents show that the transaction was registered on June 10, 2025, and a stamp duty of 33.78 lakh and registration fee of 30,000 were paid.

The apartment was purchased from Esha Chandra. Chandra and Hooda could not be reached for a comment.

According to SquareYards, Andheri West is strategically positioned between Mumbai’s prominent business districts and entertainment zones. Over the years, it has evolved into a dynamic commercial and residential destination, featuring modern office complexes, co-working spaces, upscale retail outlets, entertainment centres, and premium residential developments.

Also Read: Cricketer Shivam Dube buys two apartments in Mumbai's Oshiwara for 27 crore

Randeep Hooda is an Indian actor who made his film debut with Mira Nair's critically acclaimed Monsoon Wedding (2001). He gained recognition with the gangster film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010). 

Also Read: Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor sell Mumbai apartment for 12.25 crore after 855 crore Andheri land deal

Hooda has since appeared in notable films such as Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster (2011), Jannat 2 (2012), Highway (2014), Sarbjit (2016), and blockbuster hits like Kick (2014) and Sultan (2016). He also ventured into Hollywood with the film Extraction (2020) and starred in the TV series CAT (2022).

Also Read: Actor Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife buy a second apartment in a month, spend 10 crore on Andheri property

Recent transactions in Andheri West

At least three notable real estate transactions involving public figures were registered in Andheri West over the past month. Actor Jaideep Ahlawat purchased two apartments for 20 crore, while Indian cricketer Shivam Dube bought an apartment for 27 crore in the same building that houses comedian Kapil Sharma and singer Mika Singh.

