Abhinandan Lodha-led Lodha Ventures rebrands as Abhinandan Ventures

Abhinandan-Lodha-led Lodha Ventures has rebranded itself as Abhinandan Ventures while retaining ownership of the Lodha Ventures brand, the company said on May 13. Abhinandan-Lodha-led Lodha Ventures has rebranded itself as Abhinandan Ventures while retaining ownership of the Lodha Ventures brand, the company said on May 13.

A spokesperson of the company clarified that the rebranding is unrelated to the recent trademark dispute between Abhinandan and his elder brother, Abhishek Lodha.

The new identity, Abhinandan Ventures, represents a confident step forward in distinguishing the group’s independent vision and its innovative and transformative approach across sectors, the company’s statement said.

“Over the years, our group has become synonymous with innovation, and we now would like to capitalize on that equity with a name that truly reflects our identity and evolution. This shift is intended to further reflect the strength and depth of our presence across sectors—from private equity to branded land and differentiated real estate development among others,” said Abhinandan Lodha, chairman, Abhinandan Ventures.

“While we continue to own the brand ‘Lodha Ventures’, with all our businesses being new age, tech driven consumer-centric businesses, the new branding allows us to clearly communicate our innovation-first philosophy and ambitious plans for the future,” he said.

With Abhinandan Ventures, the group now moves forward with a distinct identity that better represents its values and forward momentum. The next chapter promises accelerated growth across its portfolio and a continued commitment to building future-facing businesses, the statement said.

Founded in 2015, Lodha Ventures began as a platform to incubate and accelerate high-growth, consumer-centric businesses. Over the years, the group has expanded with ventures spanning across real estate, private equity, education, and emerging consumer opportunities.

All the businesses within the Abhinandan Ventures group are new-age and tech driven which allow them to scale up faster than any conventional business, it said.

The group’s portfolio includes ventures such as The House of Abhinandan Lodha, Tomorrow Capital, BeyondSkool, and Sheetal Lodha Foundation.