Alia Bhatt's production house rents an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra for 9 lakh per month

Alia Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd has leased an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area for ₹9 lakh per month, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com Alia Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd has leased an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area for ₹ 9 lakh monthly rent. (Instagram/stylebyami)

According to the documents, the apartment is on the 6th floor of Vastu Building on Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra's Pali Hill area.

The documents showed that Narendra Shetty has leased the apartment after paying a security deposit of ₹36 lakh.

The apartment has been given on lease for 48 months, which is four years, along with a rent escalation of 5% on a per annum basis, according to IndexTap.com

The document shows that the transaction was registered on February 21, 2025. A stamp duty of ₹1.25 lakh and registration fees of ₹1,000 has been paid.

Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd was in the news in 2023 for purchasing an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for ₹37.80 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com had showed.

Both Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd and Narendra Shetty could not be reached for comment.

Pali Hill is home to several Bollywood stars

Pali Hill is a premium address in Bandra, Mumbai, where several Bollywood stars, cricketers, and high-net-worth individuals have bought homes. According to local brokers, the per-square-foot rate of several luxury housing projects ranges from ₹1 lakh per sq ft and above.

KL Rahul, cricketer and his wife Athiya Suneil Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in July 2024, purchased an apartment in the Pali Hill area in Bandra, Mumbai, for ₹20 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

Apco Infratech Private Limited, a company involved in the construction of infrastructure projects across the country, had in July 2024, purchased a sea-view triplex apartment worth ₹155 crore in Bandra's Pali Hill area of Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com

The apartment was purchased in a project named 'The Legend,' by Ashar Group being constructed as part of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar's bungalow redevelopment. The building will comprise 4 and 5-BHK luxury apartments, including duplex units, and will also house a 2,000 sq ft museum dedicated to Dilip Kumar.