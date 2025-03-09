Menu Explore
Amaravati construction work to commence by March 15: Andhra Minister

PTI |
Mar 09, 2025 03:09 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana on Saturday said the construction work of the greenfield capital city Amaravati will begin by March 15

(PTI) The construction work of the greenfield capital city Amaravati will begin by March 15, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana said.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P. Narayana announced on Saturday that construction of the greenfield capital city, Amaravati, will commence by March 15. (Representational Image)(Unsplash )
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P. Narayana announced on Saturday that construction of the greenfield capital city, Amaravati, will commence by March 15. (Representational Image)(Unsplash )

Speaking at a press conference, the Minister stated that the tendering process and contractor selection have already started, following the conclusion of the model code of conduct for the recent MLC elections.

“In a couple of days, LOAs (agreements) will be issued to contract agencies with the permission of the authority,” said Narayana. Noting that there would be no change in the Amaravati plan designed between 2014 and 2019, he said it took more than seven months to ensure that no legal tangles would arise.

According to Narayana, the greenfield capital city has a surplus land bank of 4,000 acres. He said real estate values would inflate in the future once infrastructure is in place.

“Amaravati construction will be funded only by selling land without diverting taxpayers’ money… the 6,000 crore funds allocated in the budget did not come from the exchequer,” he added.

