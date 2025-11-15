Anant Raj’s subsidiary to build data centers, IT Park under MoU with Andhra Pradesh

Real estate developer Anant Raj’s subsidiary, Anant Raj Cloud, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop new data center facilities and an IT park in the coastal state. Under the MoU, ARCPL will invest approximately ₹4,500 crore, to be executed in two phases, to build the infrastructure and cloud services. Real estate developer Anant Raj’s subsidiary, Anant Raj Cloud, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop new data center facilities and an IT park.

Anant Raj Cloud Private Limited (ARCPL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) for the development of new Data Center facilities and an IT Park in the State of Andhra Pradesh.The MoU was signed in the presence of Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Andhra Pradesh on November 14.

Under this MoU, ARCPL will invest approximately ₹4,500 crore, to be executed in two phases, towards building advanced Data Center infrastructure and cloud services.The project is expected to create major employment opportunities around 8,500 direct and 7,500 indirect jobs while bolstering the State’s digital ecosystem. This planned investment and expansion are over and above the company’s existing 307 MW of data center capacity currently under development, the company said in a statement.

Anant Raj Limited currently operates 28 MW of IT load across its campuses in Manesar and Panchkula and aims to expand total capacity to 307 MW by FY32 across Manesar, Panchkula, and Rai, backed by a $2.1 billion capex plan.

In June 2024, Anant Raj partnered with Orange Business, the French IT and telecom services provider, to deliver managed cloud services in India.

The company said it remains on track to achieve an installed IT load capacity of 117 MW by FY28. Established in 1969, Anant Raj has delivered 9.96 million square feet of residential and commercial projects and holds nearly 320 acres of debt-free land in Delhi-NCR.

Also Read: From Saina Nehwal and Michael Phelps sports academies to hotel-run clubs, luxury projects offer it all at your doorstep

For the first half of FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹1,223.20 crore and profit of tax of ₹264.08 crore.

Established in 1969, Anant Raj has delivered 9.96 million sq. ft. of residential and commercial projects and holds nearly 320 acres of debt-free land in Delhi-NCR.

Also Read: India’s data centre capacity crosses 1.5 GW, Mumbai leads with 53% share: CBRE