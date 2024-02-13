Anant Raj Ltd to develop luxury housing project in Gurugram with a revenue potential of 1800 crore

Delhi-based listed real estate developer Anant Raj Ltd plans to develop a luxury group housing project in Gurugram with a revenue potential of approximately ₹1800 crore, the company said on February 13. Delhi-based listed real estate developer Anant Raj Ltd plans to develop a luxury group housing project in Gurugram with a revenue potential of approximately ₹ 1800 crore.

The project is expected to have 248 luxurious high-rise (30+ floors) condominiums. These will be 4 BHK apartments of sizes 3700 sq. ft. to 4,800 sq. ft. The project will be spread over 5.43 acres of land within the company’s existing 180-acre integrated residential township Anant Raj Estate located in Sector 63-A, on Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram, Haryana.

The Estate Residences enjoy connectivity from both a 60-meter-wide road and a fully operational 24-meter-wide road.

The company is commencing a new group housing project The Estate Residencies located at Sector 63A, Gurugram, Haryana, having a saleable area of 1 million square feet of high-rise luxurious residences. The company has received all the approvals for the construction of the project, including registration from the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), the company said in a regulatory filing.

“This luxury project is among the multiple group housing projects planned for in the next 18 months,” said Aman Sarin, director and chief executive officer, Anant Raj Limited.

"With its prime location, world-class amenities, and unmatched luxury, we are confident that this project will set new standards in residential living,” he said.

In November last year, the company had said that it was planning to launch two housing projects in Gurgaon, expand an existing hotel space in South Delhi’s Chattarpur area to set up an office and service apartments center and construct close to 1,900 industrial housing units in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.



The revenue potential for these four projects is expected to be close to ₹4,000 crore, Sarin had said then.

In addition to its residential projects, Anant Raj Ltd recently announced plans to invest ₹10,000 crore in its data center vertical, with developments underway in Manesar, Rai, and Panchkula.



