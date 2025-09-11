Golf Course Extension Road property prices double in 5 years

Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) in Gurugram has recorded sharp price escalation over the past five years, with new-launch rates rising from about ₹8,800 per sq ft in 2019 to nearly ₹20,267 per sq ft in 2024 and rental yields increasing by close to 18 percent, according to Savills India’s Gurugram residential reports (2023–24), Cushman & Wakefield NCR updates, and market trackers such as Square Yards and 99acres. Developers said demand was fuelled by metro plans and expressway links; Anant Raj, M3M, Birla and Adani projects saw near-full inventory absorption. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Rental yields in prime Gurugram micro-markets like Golf Course Road and MG Road typically hover around 3.5 to 4 percent. GCER’s yields have now touched 4.2 to 4.7 percent, placing it ahead of older luxury corridors in the city.

Developers, residents and realty experts said GCER’s mix of seamless connectivity, master-planned projects and branded residences has shifted buyer preference decisively from Golf Course Road. Market data shows resale values rose nearly 79 percent during the same period, pushing many multistorey apartments into the ₹17,000-plus per sq ft bracket.

Large integrated projects such as Paras Florett, Smartworld The Edition, Birla Navya, Adani Samsara and Trump Towers have injected brand appeal and amenity stacks, targeting upwardly mobile families and high-net-worth individuals seeking privacy, lifestyle services and high-rise living.

“The corridor’s prospect is driven by connectivity without compromise — quick access to NH-48, Sohna Road, the Delhi–Gurgaon Expressway and upcoming metro links. Buyers want a ready lifestyle and long-term value; GCER delivers both,” said Aman Sarin, director and chief executive officer of Anant Raj Limited, which is developing a major township in the area. He added that the micro-market saw 30 to 70 percent appreciation in parts of the corridor over the last year and near-full absorption of launched inventory.

Sector-wise data shows Sector 63A, led by Anant Raj Estate and Birla Navya, clocked close to 70 percent appreciation, while sectors 65–66, anchored by Smartworld and M3M projects, posted 40–50 percent growth. More established sectors such as 61–62 saw gains in the 30–35 percent range.

Robin Mangla, president of M3M India, said Golf Course Extension Road reflects the strategic foresight shaping Gurugram’s urban evolution. “With its enhanced connectivity to major arterial roads like NH-48 and Sohna Road and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the corridor has become a prime hub for both residential and commercial development. The surge in demand is a clear indicator of the area’s growing prominence as a future-ready destination. Surrounded by top-tier social infrastructure and premium developments, Golf Course Extension Road exemplifies the balance between high-quality urban living and strategic growth. This corridor emerges as a nucleus of economic activity, driving long-term value for the region and setting a benchmark for smart, sustainable urban planning,” he said.

Residents welcomed the changing profile but flagged pressure on civic services. “Property values have shot up, but the real win is the community feel and better maintenance in new developments. Still, roads and last-mile connectivity must keep pace with growth,” said Nilesh Tandon, president of Fresco Apartments RWA in Sector 50.

Vipul Greens RWA president Amit Jindal said rising prices had mixed effects. “Many long-term residents feel the benefit on paper, but there are worries about traffic, water supply and civic upkeep. If infrastructure is not synchronised, quality of life will suffer even as asset prices climb,” he said, calling for proactive civic coordination.

Developers and brokers said the buyer profile has evolved from speculative investors to end-users seeking branded residences, concierge services and integrated social infrastructure including schools, health centres and retail within gated communities. “This is not just a price story; it is a shift in product and purchaser mindset,” said Ashish Jerath, head of sales at Smartworld Developers.

According to Knight Frank India’s Wealth Report (2024) and ANAROCK’s NCR luxury housing updates, about 20–25 percent of GCER buyers are NRIs, largely from the US, Canada and the Middle East. Nearly 40 percent are senior IT and finance professionals working in Gurugram and South Delhi, while 10–12 percent are startup founders or senior executives seeking larger lifestyle homes.

Market watchers caution that sustained performance will depend on project delivery, timely infrastructure execution and effective civic management. If these align, GCER could set a template for how peripheral corridors convert into future-ready urban nodes blending investment returns with liveability.