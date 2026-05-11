Are apartment prices in Mumbai and Bengaluru comparable to those in London and New York? Social media sparks debate

The discussion gained further traction after another X user claimed that a 2BHK apartment in Mumbai costs around ₹3 crore, nearly 15 times the average annual salary, while a comparable home in New York costs about ₹4.75 crore, roughly five times annual income. The comparison reignited debate over how housing affordability in Indian cities remains far more stretched, despite lower absolute property prices than in many global cities.

“In Bangalore, with 2 people's salary we had hard time to buy a flat (later we cancelled it),” she wrote. “2 years after moving to the UK bought an independent 3 bed house… with backyard, good views, and parking… bought it on 1 person's salary.”

The latest discussion was triggered by Neha Sharma, who shared her experience of trying to buy a home in Bengaluru before eventually purchasing a house in the UK. In a post on X, Sharma wrote that despite having “two people’s salary” in Bengaluru, buying a flat still felt financially exhausting.

As property prices continue to climb across India’s largest cities, social media is increasingly becoming a sounding board for middle-class frustration around home ownership. Comparisons between buying a house in India versus countries such as the United Kingdom are once again fuelling debate over whether homes in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai have become disproportionately expensive relative to incomes.

What is the cost of purchasing a 2BHK apartment in Bengaluru? But how much does a 2BHK apartment actually cost in Bengaluru? Can dual-income households realistically afford one? And how do Mumbai’s home price-to-income ratios compare with cities such as New York?

According to local brokers, the cost of a 2BHK apartment in Bengaluru varies by locality, with prime central neighbourhoods commanding some of the highest rates in the city.

“In Koramangala, prices are around ₹18,000 per sq ft. For a 1,100 sq ft apartment, that translates to nearly ₹2 crore onwards,” Kiran Kumar, vice president of Hanu Reddy Realty, said. “In Indiranagar, rates can go up to ₹20,000 per sq ft, taking apartment prices to ₹2-3 crore.”

He said that HSR Layout, Malleshwaram, and Sadashivnagar also remain expensive residential pockets, with prices ranging from ₹2-2.5 crore per sq ft and above.

“Projects close to MG Road are limited, but the few premium developments there cost upwards of ₹25,000 per sq ft, which means prices can exceed ₹3 crore. Uber-luxury developments in these areas can even cross the ₹6-8 crore mark,” Kumar said.

Also Read: Bengaluru homebuyers flag Manhattan-like pricing in New York–inspired housing launches

In North Bengaluru, prices moderate as distance from the city core increases. “In Hebbal, apartments are priced around ₹12,000-15,000 per sq ft, which means a typical 2BHK can cost around ₹2 crore. Towards Yelahanka, prices fall closer to ₹1.5 crore, while in Devanahalli near the airport, they can be around ₹1 crore,” he said, pointing out that higher supply and greater distance from central Bengaluru contribute to lower pricing.

In South Bengaluru, areas such as JP Nagar and BTM Layout typically see 2BHK apartment prices around ₹2.5 crore, while Jayanagar commands higher prices, ranging from ₹2.5 crore to ₹3 crore, according to Kumar.

Real estate brokers noted that in the eastern IT corridor of Whitefield, newer apartments are generally priced at ₹2.5-4 crore, though smaller developments may still be available at ₹1.5-2 crore. “In the outskirts around Hope Farm, Bellandur and Sarjapura, prices are usually in the ₹1.5-2.5 crore range,” Kumar said.

Cost of buying a 2BHK in the UK According to listings on Savills, a 2BHK apartment on Smugglers Way in London, an area near the River Thames and the popular Old York Road high street, is priced at around ₹7 crore.

In more premium London neighbourhoods, Mansfield Street and nearby areas featured 2BHK apartments priced at upwards of ₹56 crore. The prices vary by neighbourhood; for example, on Marshall Street, listings showed a 2BHK priced at about ₹20 crore, and in Mayfair, a 2BHK was listed for ₹13 crore.

In locations close to Chelsea, duplex 2BHK homes can command nearly ₹13 crore, according to the listings.

Even in suburban London boroughs such as Barnet, 2BHK homes are listed at around ₹14 crore, while in areas outside London, such as Oxford, prices range from roughly ₹6-10 crore depending on location, size, and property type.

Also Read: Is Bengaluru mirroring Bay Area in the US as NRI buyers outbid locals, snapping up luxury homes at full price?

Are Mumbai’s 2BHK apartment prices comparable to New York City? In New York City, the cost of a 2BHK-equivalent apartment (typically a two-bedroom condo or co-op) varies sharply by borough and neighbourhood. In Manhattan, median apartment prices are currently around $1.2 million to $1.75 million (roughly ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore), while luxury condos can cost significantly more.

Outside Manhattan, prices are relatively lower. In parts of Brooklyn and Queens, two-bedroom apartments may range from $600,000 to $1 million (approximately ₹5 crore to ₹8.5 crore), depending on location and building amenities, and connectivity.

Listings on Savills' website show that in areas like Yorkville, a well-known neighbourhood located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City, a 2BHK can start at ₹9 crore and go beyond ₹20 crore depending on the size and amenities. Similarly, in Brooklyn, the minimum cost for a 2BHK is listed at ₹9-10 crore, with prices going up to ₹30 crore. In areas overlooking Central Park, 2BHK listings have reached as high as ₹61 crore, Savills showed. In the same area, on 151 East 58th Street, a 2BHK is listed at ₹51 crore.

The viral social media comparison claiming that a 2BHK in Mumbai costs ₹3 crore versus ₹4.75 crore in New York oversimplifies the market. In reality, central New York locations, especially Manhattan, are generally far more expensive in absolute terms. However, the affordability debate stems from income levels: average salaries in New York are substantially higher than in Indian metros, making the home price-to-income ratio relatively less stretched for many professionals, say experts.

According to local brokers, in South Mumbai and Central Mumbai, the city’s most expensive region, 2 BHK apartments are priced between ₹3 crore and ₹10 crore in areas such as Malabar Hill, Breach Candy, Lower Parel, and Prabhadevi. However, pricing depends on the property's age and location., and several other factors. South Mumbai and Central Mumbai continue to attract luxury buyers, particularly HNIs and NRIs, who seek larger layouts, premium amenities, and sea-view high-rises.

In contrast, suburban markets, especially western suburbs such as Bandra, Andheri, Goregaon, and Borivali, record the highest transaction volumes. Here, 2 BHK apartments are typically priced between ₹2 crore and ₹6 crore. Brokers said a 2 BHK apartment in Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs can cost anywhere between ₹1.5 crore and ₹6 crore, depending on the developer, locality, and property age, among other factors.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)