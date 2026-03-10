Arvind SmartSpaces acquires 2.08-acre residential high-rise project in Bengaluru, eyes ₹330 crore

Listed real estate developer, Arvind SmartSpaces Limited, has acquired a residential high-rise project in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with an estimated top-line potential of about ₹330 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 10. Listed real estate developer Arvind SmartSpaces has acquired a residential high-rise project in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with an estimated top-line potential of about ₹330 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

The project, located in the Nagondanahalli area of Whitefield, spans about 2.08 acres and will have a total saleable area of around 2.5 lakh square feet. The development was acquired outright, according to the company.

The newly acquired project will also mark the company’s 11th high-rise development in Bengaluru. The acquisition follows another high-rise project the company signed on Sarjapur Road in February 2026, the company said.



Whitefield, located in the eastern part of Bengaluru, is driven by its proximity to major IT parks, multinational companies and expanding social infrastructure.

"The company has been actively strengthening its high-rise residential portfolio this financial year. With this project addition, our cumulative new business development topline potential for the year stands at about ₹2,840 crore, with the three new Bengaluru additions totalling ₹1,740 crore," said Priyansh Kapoor, Managing Director and CEO of ArvindSmartSpaces.

"Brand ‘Arvind’ continues to resonate strongly with homebuyers and landowners alike, and we look forward to adding new projects across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and MMR,” Kapoor said.



Arvind SmartSpaces Limited entered the Bengaluru market in 2013 and has since added 15 projects across the city. Of these, six projects have already been delivered, while nine are currently at various stages of development.

In 2024, the company announced that it had signed a new housing project in Bengaluru, with a total estimated saleable area of approximately 4.2 lakh square feet and a topline potential of around ₹600 crore. The project, undertaken on a joint development basis, is located on ITPL Road, near Whitefield in East Bengaluru.