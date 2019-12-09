Ban on construction in Delhi-NCR partially relaxed

real-estate

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 21:52 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday partially relaxed ban on construction in Delhi-NCR and allowed such activities from 6 am to 6 pm, beyond which building activities will remain banned.

This came after Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) told the top court that ban on construction activities in Delhi could be partially lifted.

The Bench allowed construction activities to re-start in Delhi with conditions that rules for dust control, setting up barriers etc will be followed.

Partial lifting of construction ban under GRAP, as CPCB informs court that Delhi air is not severe but has improvement to only “poor”.

The top court noted that crop burning fires have reduced in all states. Supreme Court asks for data on steps being taken to reduce problems for farmers.

Central government informed Supreme Court that MoEF has set up high powered committee including an IIT expert on pollution management technology, feasibility of various technologies including smog towers. Committee has been set up and next meeting is on December 11.

A Bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Deepak Gupta asked what about technology such as wireless technology and smoke towers, and about its implementation.

Additional Solicitor General ANS Nadkarni for Centre (MoEF) informed the top court that Delhi government and other states were to consider smog towers, MoEF was to set up committee to consider other technology. ASG stated that Centre is not responsible for smog towers.

State governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi were to look into these, ASG stated.

Hearing on issue of use of technology to combat air pollution has been adjourned till December 16.