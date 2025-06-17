Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Blackstone acquires South City Mall in Kolkata for 3,250 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Jun 17, 2025 08:19 PM IST

Blackstone has acquired South City Mall, one of Kolkata’s largest retail destinations, for ₹3,250 crore

Blackstone has acquired South City Mall, one of Kolkata’s largest shopping destinations, for 3,250 crore. The mall spans 10 lakh sq ft of retail space and was acquired with ANAROCK serving as the sole transaction advisor.

Blackstone has acquired South City Mall, one of Kolkata’s largest retail destinations, for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,250 crore (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)
Blackstone has acquired South City Mall, one of Kolkata’s largest retail destinations, for 3,250 crore (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

According to ANAROCK, South City Mall houses over 150 stores, featuring a wide range of Indian and international brands. It generates an average annual turnover of over 1,800 crore and includes the largest food court in the region. The property also offers multi-level parking with a capacity of over 1,250 cars.

“We applaud Blackstone on this acquisition. South City Mall is indeed a prime retail asset in one of the most prestigious and sought-after areas in South Kolkata. The mall boasts numerous premium retail and lifestyle brands,” said Sushil Mohta, chairman of Merlin Group and director of South City Projects.

Soumendu Chatterjee, Regional Director - Land, ANAROCK Group, said "We are delighted to have been the sole transaction advisor for the iconic South City Mall. We look forward to seeing the project continue to thrive in Blackstone’s able hands. The mall has a very high footfall - daily visitors range between 55,000 and 60,000, surging to 75,000–200,000 during weekends and festive seasons.”

“We are committed to continuing South City Group’s wonderful work and positioning South City Mall for long-term success, benefiting from our scale, operational expertise, and deep experiences in the retail sector, particularly in India where we own one of the largest retail portfolios,” Asheesh Mohta, Head of Real Estate Acquisitions - India, Blackstone, said.

Prakash Bachhawat, Director, JB Group, who led the transaction process on behalf of South City Projects, says, “This transaction represents more than an acquisition – it's a vote of confidence in Eastern India's retail ecosystem. South City Mall is an iconic development, and we're proud to partner with a world-leading firm like Blackstone."

South City Mall was developed by a consortium of leading real estate players in the region and launched in January 2008. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Blackstone acquires South City Mall in Kolkata for 3,250 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On