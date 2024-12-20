Bollywood film producer Madhu Mantena’s firm buys three luxury apartments in Mumbai's Juhu for over 25 crore

Bollywood film producer Madhu Mantena’s company Big Bang Mediaverse Private Limited has acquired three premium apartments in the posh Juhu locality for ₹25.75 crore, documents accessed by prop-tech company Square Yards show. Bollywood film producer Madhu Mantena’s company Big Bang Mediaverse Private Limited has acquired three premium apartments in the posh Juhu locality for ₹ 25.75 crore. (Instagram)

All properties were registered in December 2024 and incurred registration charges of ₹30,000, the documents showed.

Square Yards says the three apartments are in Jeevan Estates Co-operative Housing Society Ltd in Juhu.

The largest of the three apartments, sprawling 1,550 sq ft, costs ₹10.95 crore, including ₹65.7 lakh in stamp duty. The second apartment, measuring around 1,250 sq ft, was acquired for ₹8.8 crores, with stamp duty fees amounting to ₹52.8 lakh. The documents showed that the smallest of the three, an 851 sq ft apartment, was bought for ₹6 crores, with stamp duty fees of ₹36 lakh.

Madhu Mantena has made significant contributions to Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali cinema. His productions include Ghajini (2008), an iconic Hindi film that earned an IIFA nomination; Queen (2015), a critically acclaimed movie that won the Best Feature Film award at the 62nd National Film Awards; and Masaan and Wrong Side Raju, both of which won accolades at the National Film Awards in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Juhu remains a marquee residential destination in Mumbai, driven by its coastal appeal, proximity to the international airport, luxury housing stock, and strong social infrastructure. The locality attracts high-net-worth individuals, including several celebrities, leveraging its proximity to Juhu Beach and premium amenities.

Queries sent to Mantena did not receive a response. If a response is received, the story will be updated.



Other Bollywood deals in Mumbai

In October, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, who is the wife of real estate developer Surendra Hiranandani, bought two luxury flats for ₹72 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan bought 10 apartments worth ₹24.95 crore in Mumbai's Mulund area earlier.

And last year, Bollywood star Kartik Aryan purchased a 1,916 sq ft apartment in Presidency co-operative housing in Juhu for ₹17.50 crore. The flat is in the Siddhi Vinayak Building in the Presidency Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu.