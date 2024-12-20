Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bollywood film producer Madhu Mantena’s firm buys three luxury apartments in Mumbai's Juhu for over 25 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Dec 20, 2024 04:09 PM IST

The luxury properties located in Juhu have been registered under Madhu Mantena’s company Big Bang Mediaverse Private Limited.

Bollywood film producer Madhu Mantena’s company Big Bang Mediaverse Private Limited has acquired three premium apartments in the posh Juhu locality for 25.75 crore, documents accessed by prop-tech company Square Yards show.

Bollywood film producer Madhu Mantena’s company Big Bang Mediaverse Private Limited has acquired three premium apartments in the posh Juhu locality for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.75 crore. (Instagram)
Bollywood film producer Madhu Mantena’s company Big Bang Mediaverse Private Limited has acquired three premium apartments in the posh Juhu locality for 25.75 crore. (Instagram)

All properties were registered in December 2024 and incurred registration charges of 30,000, the documents showed.

Square Yards says the three apartments are in Jeevan Estates Co-operative Housing Society Ltd in Juhu.

Also Read: Here’s why Bollywood stars invest in residential and commercial real estate

The largest of the three apartments, sprawling 1,550 sq ft, costs 10.95 crore, including 65.7 lakh in stamp duty. The second apartment, measuring around 1,250 sq ft, was acquired for 8.8 crores, with stamp duty fees amounting to 52.8 lakh. The documents showed that the smallest of the three, an 851 sq ft apartment, was bought for 6 crores, with stamp duty fees of 36 lakh.

Madhu Mantena has made significant contributions to Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali cinema. His productions include Ghajini (2008), an iconic Hindi film that earned an IIFA nomination; Queen (2015), a critically acclaimed movie that won the Best Feature Film award at the 62nd National Film Awards; and Masaan and Wrong Side Raju, both of which won accolades at the National Film Awards in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Juhu remains a marquee residential destination in Mumbai, driven by its coastal appeal, proximity to the international airport, luxury housing stock, and strong social infrastructure. The locality attracts high-net-worth individuals, including several celebrities, leveraging its proximity to Juhu Beach and premium amenities.

Queries sent to Mantena did not receive a response. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

Also Read: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's sister buys two luxury flats for 72 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu area

Other Bollywood deals in Mumbai

In October, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, who is the wife of real estate developer Surendra Hiranandani, bought two luxury flats for 72 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan bought 10 apartments worth 24.95 crore in Mumbai's Mulund area earlier.

And last year, Bollywood star Kartik Aryan purchased a 1,916 sq ft apartment in Presidency co-operative housing in Juhu for 17.50 crore. The flat is in the Siddhi Vinayak Building in the Presidency Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On