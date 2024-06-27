Brigade Group, a Bengaluru-based developer, has announced the launch of Brigade Insignia, a premium residential project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, with a revenue potential of ₹1100 crore, the company said in a statement. Brigade Group launches project in North Bengaluru with a revenue potential of ₹ 1100 crore

Brigade Insignia comprises six towers housing 379 units of 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments, spread across a 6-acre land parcel.

"At Brigade, we are committed to creating extraordinary living experiences. Brigade Insignia is a perfect example of that, with its high-quality construction, design and architecture that conform to world class standards. Demand for residential projects is currently high, and the segment is witnessing steady growth,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

“This project is set to ride on that demand and is part of our 11 million square feet expansion plan in the residential space and will be ideal, both as an investment and for ownership,” she said.

Apartments at Brigade Insignia are priced between ₹3 crore and ₹9 crore. The project is expected to be completed in June 2029.

Earlier this month the company had said that it has plans to launch close to 15 mn sq ft of residential, office, retail and hospitality space in Chennai for which it will invest close to over ₹8,000 crore.

Chennai will be the second largest market after the real estate's company's home turf Bengaluru. “Our aim is to double our growth in the city by expanding all four verticals of residential, commercial, retail and hospitality We have already signed MoUs with the state government for four projects as part of their Global Investors Meet, approvals for which are in process,” Shankar had said.

Brigade Group was set up in 1986 and has developed many projects across South Indian cities - Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.

It has a presence in residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and education sectors. Brigade has completed 275-plus buildings comprising over 80 million sq ft of developed space across a diverse real estate portfolio.

