 Brigade Group launches project in North Bengaluru with a revenue potential of ₹1100 crore
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Brigade Group launches project in North Bengaluru with a revenue potential of 1100 crore

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2024 08:15 PM IST

Apartments at Brigade Insignia in Bengaluru are priced between ₹3 crore and ₹9 crore. The project is expected to be completed in June 2029

Brigade Group, a Bengaluru-based developer, has announced the launch of Brigade Insignia, a premium residential project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, with a revenue potential of 1100 crore, the company said in a statement.

Brigade Insignia comprises six towers housing 379 units of 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments, spread across a 6-acre land parcel.

Also Read: Brigade Group to launch 15 mn sq ft in Chennai by 2030, to invest 8000 crore

"At Brigade, we are committed to creating extraordinary living experiences. Brigade Insignia is a perfect example of that, with its high-quality construction, design and architecture that conform to world class standards. Demand for residential projects is currently high, and the segment is witnessing steady growth,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

“This project is set to ride on that demand and is part of our 11 million square feet expansion plan in the residential space and will be ideal, both as an investment and for ownership,” she said.

Also Read: Brigade Group to develop a third World Trade Center tower in Kochi

Apartments at Brigade Insignia are priced between 3 crore and 9 crore. The project is expected to be completed in June 2029.

Earlier this month the company had said that it has plans to launch close to 15 mn sq ft of residential, office, retail and hospitality space in Chennai for which it will invest close to over 8,000 crore.

Chennai will be the second largest market after the real estate's company's home turf Bengaluru. “Our aim is to double our growth in the city by expanding all four verticals of residential, commercial, retail and hospitality We have already signed MoUs with the state government for four projects as part of their Global Investors Meet, approvals for which are in process,” Shankar had said.

Brigade Group was set up in 1986 and has developed many projects across South Indian cities - Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.

It has a presence in residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and education sectors. Brigade has completed 275-plus buildings comprising over 80 million sq ft of developed space across a diverse real estate portfolio.

Also Read: Brigade Group plans to launch more than 6.5 mn sq ft of housing projects in Bengaluru and Chennai; Invest 2700 cr

Real Estate
