Brigade Group to develop a third World Trade Center tower in Kochi

Bengaluru-headquartered real estate major Brigade Group has signed a land lease agreement, to develop a third tower of the World Trade Center (WTC) at Infopark Kochi, the company said in a statement on June 20. Brigade Group signing a land lease agreement, to develop a third World Trade Center tower in Kochi, in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan(Brigade Group)

The new tower will have 16 storeys, including a car-park of six decks, with a total built-up area of 2.6 lakh square feet. The 150-crore project will be developed on a non-SEZ plot and is expected to conclude in a three-year timeframe.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also read: Brigade Enterprises records sale bookings of ₹6,013 crore in FY24

“We already have two WTC towers completed with a combined built-up area of 7.7 lakh sq ft, and the office spaces are completely occupied,” said M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Group, adding that the company is keen on expanding in Kerala and will continue to look for viable land parcels.

Brigade has also developed the luxury business hotel Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark, located in Phase 1 of the campus. The company is currently developing Brigade Square in Trivandrum, a Grade A office building located in Technopark Phase 1.

Also read: Brigade Group to launch 15 mn sq ft in Chennai by 2030, to invest ₹8000 crore

The land lease agreement was signed in the presence of several state government dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayan said that 583 new companies have set up offices in Infopark since 2016, generating 70,000 jobs. "The coming up of the third tower of WTC will augment the development of not just Infopark, but the entire IT sector in the state," he added.

Also read: Brigade Group plans to launch more than 6.5 mn sq ft of housing projects in Bengaluru and Chennai; Invest ₹2700 cr

Brigade Group is a license owner of six World Trade Centers across South India, in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Trivandrum and Devanahalli. Over the last 38 years, the company has completed around 300 buildings, spanning 90 million square feet across a diverse portfolio.