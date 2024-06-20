 Brigade Group to develop a third World Trade Center tower in Kochi - Hindustan Times
Brigade Group to develop a third World Trade Center tower in Kochi

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2024 04:13 PM IST

Brigade Group has signed a land lease agreement to develop a third tower of the World Trade Center at Infopark Kochi. The new tower will be 16 storeys high

Bengaluru-headquartered real estate major Brigade Group has signed a land lease agreement, to develop a third tower of the World Trade Center (WTC) at Infopark Kochi, the company said in a statement on June 20.

Brigade Group signing a land lease agreement, to develop a third World Trade Center tower in Kochi, in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan(Brigade Group)
Brigade Group signing a land lease agreement, to develop a third World Trade Center tower in Kochi, in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan(Brigade Group)

The new tower will have 16 storeys, including a car-park of six decks, with a total built-up area of 2.6 lakh square feet. The 150-crore project will be developed on a non-SEZ plot and is expected to conclude in a three-year timeframe.

“We already have two WTC towers completed with a combined built-up area of 7.7 lakh sq ft, and the office spaces are completely occupied,” said M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Group, adding that the company is keen on expanding in Kerala and will continue to look for viable land parcels.

Brigade has also developed the luxury business hotel Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark, located in Phase 1 of the campus. The company is currently developing Brigade Square in Trivandrum, a Grade A office building located in Technopark Phase 1.

The land lease agreement was signed in the presence of several state government dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayan said that 583 new companies have set up offices in Infopark since 2016, generating 70,000 jobs. "The coming up of the third tower of WTC will augment the development of not just Infopark, but the entire IT sector in the state," he added.

Brigade Group is a license owner of six World Trade Centers across South India, in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Trivandrum and Devanahalli. Over the last 38 years, the company has completed around 300 buildings, spanning 90 million square feet across a diverse portfolio.

