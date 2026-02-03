Canonicus Capital partners with Trevoc to launch ₹500 crore real estate platform for stuck projects

Private equity firm specialising in last-mile real estate financing, Canonicus Capital has partnered with NCR-based real estate firm TREVOC Group to launch a ₹500 crore funding and execution platform to accelerate the completion of stuck projects across the National Capital Region (NCR). PE firm Canonicus Capital has tied-up with NCR-based TREVOC Group to launch a ₹500-cr platform aimed at completing stalled real estate projects across the NCR. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The platform’s prime focus will be on revival and timely delivery of projects that are constrained by execution bottlenecks and last-mile liquidity gaps, the company said in a statement on Feb 3.

The platform has evaluated a pipeline of near-completion residential and mixed-use projects with clean titles, strong underlying demand, and high completion readiness, and is actively engaging with additional projects and developers across NCR to expand the deployment pipeline.



Canonicus Capital has committed up to ₹125 crore for the first phase, with the overall platform expected to scale up to ₹500 crore across Delhi-NCR over the next few years, the company said.

“This funding platform addresses one of NCR’s most persistent challenges: projects that are structurally sound and demand-backed, yet delayed due to fragmented execution frameworks, contractor inefficiencies, and constrained working capital. Under the partnership, TREVOC Group will assume responsibility for on-ground execution, construction management, governance, and delivery timelines, while Canonicus Capital will provide structured institutional capital support,” the company said.

Also Read: Delayed possession: After 17 years of waiting, Mumbai homebuyers finally see hope as MHADA lifts stop-work notice

“Near-completion projects are not resolved by capital alone. What they require is strong execution systems, governance frameworks, and accountability at every level. This platform has been designed to combine disciplined capital with a structured execution model, enabling faster closures, better stakeholder coordination, and predictable delivery outcomes,” said Gurpal Chawla, founder, TREVOC Group.

“Last-mile funding works best when capital deployment is backed by robust controls, transparency, and clear execution responsibility. The partnership with TREVOC allows us to deploy capital through a clearly defined operating framework, ensuring that funds are utilised efficiently while project milestones, governance standards, and buyer interests remain firmly protected,” said Rajan Gupta, Executive Director, Canonicus Capital.

TREVOC Group is an NCR-based real estate development and execution company focused on residential and commercial assets.

Canonicus Capital is a private equity firm specialising in special situations and last-mile real estate financing. Recently, the firm closed a dedicated ₹200 crore private equity fund targeting high-potential NCR real estate opportunities, including last-mile completion financing.

Also Read: Has your real estate developer delayed possession of your flat? Here's how homebuyers can manage the EMI and rent burden