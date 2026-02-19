Central Park Estates to invest ₹1,200-crore in ultra-luxury project Belanova in Gurugram

Central Park Estates has launched Belanova, an ultra-luxury residential project in Gurugram, with a total project investment of ₹1,200 crore and an estimated revenue potential of ₹2,500–3,000 crore, the company said in a statement on February 19. Central Park Estates has launched Belanova, an ultra-luxury residential project in Gurugram. (Photo for representational purposes only)

The development is expected to comprise 124 residences with an average ticket size of around ₹25 crore. Positioned as a low-density vertical estate, Belanova forms part of the 47+ acre Central Park Resorts ecosystem, it said.

Located adjacent to the elevated Sohna carriageway with direct connectivity to NH-48, the project offers access to Indira Gandhi International Airport, Golf Course Road, Rajiv Chowk, Millennium City Centre Metro Station, and key commercial districts, it said.

The project is being funded through a mix of project finance and internal accruals, with no institutional investor or private equity participation. Financial tie-ups and home loan approvals have been secured with major banks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank, among others, it said.

The company expects to generate approximately ₹500 crore in FY26 through a private offering to friends and family, followed by an estimated ₹1,000 crore in FY27. The development is scheduled for completion by July 31, 2026, with the formal launch aligned with the opening of Club Belanova in March–April 2026, during which a limited number of expressions of interest will be considered, it said.

“On a Monopoly board, Park Lane and Mayfair are not merely properties; they symbolise rarity, centrality, and enduring value. As we conceptualised Belanova, that ‘top-of-the-board’ philosophy guided our thinking. This is not just another luxury tower; it is a rare offering designed for those who value craftsmanship, discretion, and legacy,” said Ankush Kaul, president, sales and marketing and CRM, Central Park.

Vikram Singh, project head, Central Park, said, “From private lift lobbies and dual lifts per residence to the 13-feet floor heights and expansive balconies, every design decision at Belanova has been guided by precision and purpose.”