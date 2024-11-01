Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Commercial real estate outlook will improve in 2025, MetLife says

Bloomberg |
Nov 01, 2024 10:28 AM IST

MetLife Inc. Chief Financial Officer John McCallion sees a positive outlook for commercial real estate in 2025 amid improving returns from related funds

(Bloomberg) -- MetLife Inc. Chief Financial Officer John McCallion sees a positive outlook for commercial real estate in 2025 amid improving returns from related funds as well as supportive economic conditions.

MetLife Inc. Chief Financial Officer John McCallion sees a positive outlook for commercial real estate in 2025 amid improving returns from related funds as well as supportive economic conditions. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)
MetLife Inc. Chief Financial Officer John McCallion sees a positive outlook for commercial real estate in 2025 amid improving returns from related funds as well as supportive economic conditions. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The combination of healthy economic growth, potentially declining interest rates and stronger transaction activity indicates that the real estate sector, excluding office, has hit its trough, McCallion said in a call with analysts on October 31. MetLife sold five properties in the third quarter, reaping gains of $120 million to $150 million, he said.

“Overall there is a positive backdrop that’s starting to emerge,” McCallion said. “We’re not going to see kind of a V-shaped recovery per se, but it’s certainly setting up for a more positive 2025 environment.”

Real estate and other funds’ returns improved in the third quarter, Chief Executive Officer Michel Khalaf said on the same call. Still, the insurer’s private equity investments provided lower-than-anticipated returns, weighing on its variable investment income for the period. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //