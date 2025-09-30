Edit Profile
    Conscient Infrastructure appoints Rishi Raj as chief executive officer

    Real estate firm Conscient Infrastructure Private Limited (CIPL) has appointed Rishi Raj as Chief Executive Officer, the company said in a statement

    Published on: Sep 30, 2025 4:57 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Conscient Infrastructure Private Limited (CIPL) has appointed Rishi Raj as Chief Executive Officer, the company said in a statement on September 30.

    Rishi Raj has been appointed as CEO of Conscient Infrastructure Private Limited (CIPL)
    Rishi Raj has been appointed as CEO of Conscient Infrastructure Private Limited (CIPL)

    Raj will join Conscient from October 1, 2025.

    “Coming on the heels of our strategic relationship with Hines, a global leader in real estate development, the completion of our luxury residential project Elevate, and multiple upcoming marquee projects, Rishi’s appointment comes at the right time to act as the arrowhead of our ambition to grow our business five times in the next five years,” said Rajesh Jain, Executive Director, Conscient.

    Earlier, Raj worked within the Max Group and at McKinsey & Company. He has over 25 years of varied leadership experience, including research, consulting, business-building and corporate strategy, Conscient said in a statement on September 30.

    In his most recent assignment as COO of Max Estates, Raj was responsible for the growth and P&L of the real estate business.

    Conscient has delivered more than 20,000 housing units so far.

