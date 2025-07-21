Godrej Properties announces leadership change for MMR Region

Mumbai-based listed real estate developer Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) has announced a key leadership change in its senior management team for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Mumbai-based listed real estate developer Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) has announced a key leadership change in its senior management team for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Priyansh Kapoor, Zonal CEO MMR, has resigned, with his departure effective at the close of business on July 18, 2025. The company has appointed Amitesh Shah as the new Zonal CEO MMR, effective July 19, 2025.

"Vikas Singhal, Chief Operating Officer, a Senior Management personnel, has tendered his resignation effective from the closure of business hours of July 31, 2025. Sandeep Navlakhe has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer, a Senior Management Personnel, with effect from August 01, 2025,” the company said in a regulatory filing on July 18.

According to the company, the details regarding the cessation and appointment of the senior management personnel were made under the SEBI Master Circular.

GPL also announced on July 18 the acquisition of a 48-acre land parcel in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru, the company said in a regulatory statement. The project is expected to have a development potential of 1.1 million sq ft and will primarily consist of plotted development.

The land is located near the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), an upcoming infrastructure corridor that is expected to improve connectivity and spur real estate activity in North Bengaluru. With close proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, key industrial hubs, and the Nandi Hills, Doddaballapur is fast emerging as a real estate hotspot.

On July 16, the company announced its entry into Raipur with the acquisition of around 50 acres of land for a plotted development, with an estimated saleable area of approximately 9.5 lakh square feet.

The development in Raipur will primarily comprise premium plotted residential units. Strategically located near Old Dhamtari Road, a fast-growing real estate hub, the site offers good connectivity to Central Raipur, Raipur Railway Station, and Swami Vivekananda Airport, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. In terms of sales bookings, the company became the largest real estate developer in the 2024-25 fiscal year. It sold nearly ₹30,000 crore worth of properties during the last financial year.