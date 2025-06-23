Godrej Properties sells homes worth over 2,000 crore at the launch of its project in Bengaluru

Godrej Properties Ltd on June 23 said that it has sold inventory worth over ₹2,000 crores during the launch of the first phase of the project, Barca @ Godrej MSR City, located in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, the company said in a statement. Godrej Properties has sold over 1450 homes with over 2.2 million square feet of area in the first phase of the project in North Bengaluru. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Launched in April 2025, Godrej MSR City has a developable potential of around 5.6 million square feet and has significant unlaunched inventory remaining, which the company plans to sell in the coming years, the company said.

Barca @ Godrej MSR City showcases Mediterranean-inspired living with expansive green zones, sunlit terraces, and a 1.5 lakh square feet clubhouse, the statement said.

Located in the fast-emerging growth corridor of North Bengaluru, Devanahalli has become a major real estate hotspot due to its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, upcoming metro stations, and arterial routes like NH 44 and the six-lane Bellary Road.

The region is witnessing development driven by key infrastructure projects and the presence of IT and aerospace hubs. With access to tech parks, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, Devanahalli stands out as one of the most promising destinations for future-ready urban living.

“This success reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality developments that resonate with the aspirations of modern homebuyers. We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. We will do our best to ensure Godrej MSR City offers its residents an outstanding living experience," said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.