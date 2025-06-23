Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Godrej Properties sells homes worth over 2,000 crore at the launch of its project in Bengaluru

ByHT Real Estate News
Jun 23, 2025 08:52 AM IST

Godrej Properties has sold over 1450 homes with over 2.2 million square feet of area in the first phase of its project in North Bengaluru, the company said

Godrej Properties Ltd on June 23 said that it has sold inventory worth over 2,000 crores during the launch of the first phase of the project, Barca @ Godrej MSR City, located in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, the company said in a statement. 

Godrej Properties has sold over 1450 homes with over 2.2 million square feet of area in the first phase of the project in North Bengaluru. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)
Godrej Properties has sold over 1450 homes with over 2.2 million square feet of area in the first phase of the project in North Bengaluru. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Launched in April 2025, Godrej MSR City has a developable potential of around 5.6 million square feet and has significant unlaunched inventory remaining, which the company plans to sell in the coming years, the company said.

Barca @ Godrej MSR City showcases Mediterranean-inspired living with expansive green zones, sunlit terraces, and a 1.5 lakh square feet clubhouse, the statement said.

Located in the fast-emerging growth corridor of North Bengaluru, Devanahalli has become a major real estate hotspot due to its proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, upcoming metro stations, and arterial routes like NH 44 and the six-lane Bellary Road. 

The region is witnessing development driven by key infrastructure projects and the presence of IT and aerospace hubs. With access to tech parks, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, Devanahalli stands out as one of the most promising destinations for future-ready urban living.

“This success reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality developments that resonate with the aspirations of modern homebuyers. We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. We will do our best to ensure Godrej MSR City offers its residents an outstanding living experience," said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Godrej Properties sells homes worth over 2,000 crore at the launch of its project in Bengaluru
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On