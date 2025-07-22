Arvind SmartSpaces appoints Priyansh Kapoor as CEO

Ahmedabad-based Arvind SmartSpaces Limited (ASL) has announced the appointment of Priyansh Kapoor as the new full-time director and chief executive officer (CEO) effective August 9, 2025. Ahmedabad-based Arvind SmartSpaces Limited (ASL) has announced the appointment of Priyansh Kapoor as the new full-time director and chief executive officer (CEO) effective August 9, 2025. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) announced Kapoor's resignation last week. Kapoor worked as zonal CEO for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at GPL and has about 16 years of experience in various leadership roles, primarily in the real estate sector.

Kamal Singal will continue to serve as managing director and will act as a mentor to the leadership team, guiding them through current challenges and enabling the next wave of growth and excellence, the company said in a statement on July 22.

Commenting on his appointment, Priyansh Kapoor said, “I am truly grateful for entrusting me with this opportunity and responsibility. It is an exciting moment to lead ASL into its next growth phase. Thanks to Kamal and the team, I inherit a solid foundation on which to build. ASL is now well-positioned to harness the full potential of its execution capabilities, a robust portfolio across key geographies, and the enduring strength of the group’s brand and legacy.”



“Starting the real estate business at Arvind Limited and serving as the MD and CEO of ASL over the past more than 15 years has been among the most fulfilling chapters of my 25-year journey at Arvind. ASL is poised for a promising future, and I look forward with enthusiasm to the next phase of my role to contribute to building the team and helping the management team to achieve even greater goals in the organisation’s journey. I also take this opportunity to welcome Priyansh to ASL and extend my full support to him in his new role,” said Kamal Singal, MD and CEO of the company.