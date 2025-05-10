Abhishek Kapoor tenders resignation as Group CEO from Puravankara Group, Mallanna Sasalu appointed as CEO-South

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara Group has announced that Abhishek Kapoor, Executive Director and Group CEO, has tendered his resignation. The company also announced the appointment of Mallanna Sasalu AS CEO-South. Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara Group has announced that Abhishek Kapoor, Executive Director and Group CEO, has tendered his resignation. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The company in its regulatory filing said that Abhishek Kapoor, Executive Director and Group CEO, has tendered his resignation

effective from the closure of business hours on May 9, 2025.

The company in the regulatory filing added that Mallanna Sasalu has been appointed as the CEO-South, with effect from May 9, 2025, subject to the approval of the nomination and remuneration committee and Board of Directors in its forthcoming meeƟngs, respectively.

According to the company, Sasalu is a seasoned professional with over 32 years of extensive experience spanning engineering, architecture, and real estate development in both India and Canada.

Sasalu holds a degree in Civil Engineering and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, adding a strong academic foundation to his diverse professional expertise, the company said.

Currently, Sasalu has been instrumental in scaling Provident Housing Ltd. to new heights. The company said in a statement that his strategic leadership and operational expertise have positioned him as a pivotal figure in the organisation's growth and success.

On May 9, the company also announced a joint venture to develop a 24.59-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru. According to a statement issued by the company, the project has an estimated gross development value of ₹3,300 crore.

According to the company, the land parcel has a total saleable area of approximately 3.48 million sq ft, and the project is expected to be launched in the next six months.