Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Puravankara Group announces 24.59-acre joint venture project in North Bengaluru, having 3,300 crore potential

ByHT Real Estate News
May 10, 2025 02:05 PM IST

Bengaluru real estate update: Purvanakara Group said the total saleable area of around 3.48 million sq ft, and is expected to be launched in the next six months

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Puravankara Group has announced a joint venture to develop a 24.59-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru. According to a statement issued by the company, the project has an estimated gross development value of 3,300 crore.

Bengaluru real estate update: Puravankara Group has announced a joint venture to develop a 24.59-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru (Representational Photo)((Studio Ghibli style image created using ChatGPT))
Bengaluru real estate update: Puravankara Group has announced a joint venture to develop a 24.59-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru (Representational Photo)((Studio Ghibli style image created using ChatGPT))

"This joint venture with KVN Property Holdings LLP marks another milestone in the group’s expansion in one of the city's fastest-growing real estate corridors," the company said in the statement.

According to the company, the land parcel has a total saleable area of approximately 3.48 million sq ft, and the project is expected to be launched in the next six months.

The company said the project benefits from strong market demand, proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, and access to upcoming infrastructure and employment hubs.

Also Read: Looking for an apartment under 50 lakh in Bengaluru? Check out these locations

“This joint venture highlights our sustained confidence in the North Bengaluru market, where we have already demonstrated strong traction. The scale, location, and partnership model of this project position it as an ideal platform for integrated development that resonates with the aspirations of urban homebuyers. It aligns with our broader vision of creating high-quality, community-focused housing across emerging corridors," Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said.

“North Bengaluru continues to attract discerning homebuyers, driven by infrastructure upgrades and connectivity to key economic hubs. This project is conceived on the back of the successes of our previous projects, which validates this joint venture development in this micro-market. The project is expected to come to market in 6-9 months, and we are confident this project will be a great addition to our impressive portfolio.” Mallanna Sasalu, CEO, Provident Housing Limited said.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Is the North or East a better investment option?

Along with the project announcement, the company also announced the appointment of Mallanna Sasalu as CEO, Puravankara Ltd – South, subject to the approval of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Board of Directors of the Company.

The company said that Sasalu is a seasoned professional with over 32 years of extensive experience spanning engineering, architecture, and real estate development in both India and Canada.

Also Read: Real Estate Outlook 2025: North Bengaluru, outskirts of Whitefield among areas likely to see rental appreciation

He holds a degree in Civil Engineering and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, adding a strong academic foundation to his diverse professional expertise, the company said in its statement.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Puravankara Group announces 24.59-acre joint venture project in North Bengaluru, having 3,300 crore potential
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On