Delhi-based Eros Group invests close to 400 crore in a Greater Noida project, inventory worth 200 crore sold

Delhi-based Eros Group has invested close to ₹400 crore on the third phase of a housing project in Greater Noida. The company has so far sold inventory worth ₹200 crore, it said in a statement. Eros Group has invested close to ₹ 400 crore on the third phase of a housing project in Greater Noida.

The company has so far invested close to ₹400 crore on the five towers that are part of its project Sampoornam 3, it said.

The project is spread across an area of over 21,728 square meters (approximately 5.37 acres). It includes 11 towers and offers a mix of 2 and 3 BHK apartments. The initial sales have opened for five towers that comprise 318 units out of the total 726 units across the project, it said.

These are located close to the upcoming Aqua Line metro station of NMRC (Noida Metro Rail Corporation) in Sector 2 and situated on a 130-meter-wide main road connecting KP-5 and Depot metro station in Greater Noida.

“We are thrilled by the incredible response Eros Sampoornam 3 has received even before its official launch soon after receiving UP RERA registration. The early sales success reflects the trust and confidence that homebuyers have in our brand,” said Avneesh Sood, director, Eros Group.

The first phase of the project comprises 258 flats and 90 shops, the company said.

Other projects

Eros Group has several residential and commercial projects under its banner, including Charmwood Village in Faridabad, Lakewood City located along the Gurugram-Sohna Road among others.

According to an Anarock report, Noida and Greater Noida together saw approximately 8,425 units sold in H1 2024. Of this, 42% (approximately 3,550) units were luxury homes and just 13% (approximately 1,100) units were in the affordable segment. The highest sales share - 3,770 units or 45% - was in the mid and premium segments priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹1.5 crore.