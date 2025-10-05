Edit Profile
    Delhi-NCR tops housing price growth at 24% in July–September among seven major cities: Anarock

    The average residential property price in Delhi-NCR rose to 8,900 per sq ft during July–September from 7,200 per sq ft a year earlier, a report has said

    Published on: Oct 5, 2025 7:14 PM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Delhi-NCR led annual housing price growth among the top eight cities with a 24% rise in the July–September quarter, followed by Bengaluru at 10%, according to Anarock.

    Delhi-NCR led annual housing price growth among the top eight cities with a 24% rise in the July–September quarter. (Representational photo) (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times) (HT Photo)
    According to Anarock data, the average residential property price in Delhi-NCR rose to 8,900 per sq ft during July–September from 7,200 per sq ft a year earlier. In Bengaluru, prices increased by 10% to 8,870 per sq ft from 8,100 per sq ft. Overall, across seven major cities, housing prices grew 9% to 9,105 per sq ft from 8,390 per sq ft.

    After staggering year-on-year average price growth in the last three years, the top 7 cities saw some relief with a collective average price growth of just 9% annually, from 8,390 per sq. ft. in Q3 2024 to 9,105 per sq. ft. in Q3 2025.

    Among the top 7 cities, NCR saw the highest 24% annual jump in average prices. On a quarterly basis, average prices in the top 7 cities rose by just 1%, Anarock data showed.

    Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remained the most expensive housing market. Housing prices in MMR rose 6% to 17,230 per sq ft from 16,300 per sq ft. The prices of residential properties in Pune increased 4% to 7,935 per square foot from 7,600 per square foot.

    In Hyderabad, the prices rose 8% to 7,750 per square foot from 7,150 per sq ft. The average housing prices in Chennai rose by 5% to 7,010 per square foot from 6,680 per sq ft.

    Housing prices in Kolkata rose 6% to 6,060 per sq ft during July-September from 5,700 per sq ft in the corresponding period of the preceding year, the report showed.

    As far as new housing launches were concerned, NCR saw a 11% yearly drop with approximately 12,645 units added in Q3 2025. On a quarterly basis, the market saw a 33% decline compared to Q2 2025. A massive 70% of the new supply in the quarter was added in the luxury segment (over 1.5 crore)

    Among the top 7 cities, MMR recorded the highest sales of approximately 30,260 units, followed by Pune with approximately 16,620 units. All top cities individually recorded a dip in yearly housing sales, except Chennai and Kolkata, which witnessed 33% and 4% yearly jumps, respectively.

    The top seven cities included Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad.

